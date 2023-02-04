Advanced search
Train derailment causes massive fire in Ohio -local media

02/04/2023 | 01:19am EST
Feb 4 (Reuters) - A train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on Friday night causing a massive fire in the area, local media reported.

Emergency crews have been evacuating residents from their homes within a one-mile radius of the fire, according to several reports.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. The East Palestine police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for details.

Freight railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp is "coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams", a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The person did not immediately respond to queries about what the train was carrying or what caused the derailment. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


