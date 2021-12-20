Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Training Programme for Mines Safety

12/20/2021 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Mines
Training Programme for Mines Safety
Posted On: 20 DEC 2021 5:04PM by PIB Delhi

As per information made available by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, provisions have been made in the Mines Act, 1952 and rules and regulations framed thereunder for ensuring the safety of the persons employed in mines. The Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) are prepared and implemented by respective Mine operators/ Management.

The details of training programs and safety awareness programs conducted by DGMS from the year 2018 to 2020 are given below:

S. No. Name of the Zone of DGMS

Number of

training

programs

conducted for

mine workers

Number of

Awareness

programs conducted for mine workers

1

South Central Zone, Hyderabad

08

95

2

Western Zone, Nagpur

15

11

3

Southern Zone, Bengaluru

20

75

4

Northern Zone, Ghaziabad

05

21

5

Central Zone, Dhanbad

00

05

6

Eastern Zone, Sitarampur

03

22

7

South Eastern Zone, Ranchi

10

14

8

North Western Zone, Udaipur

03

20

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

****

MV/RKP



(Release ID: 1783486)Visitor Counter : 5


Disclaimer

Ministry of Mines of the Republic of India published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 11:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:55aPlatinum Equity and Ball Corporation to Sell Ball Metalpack to Sonoco for $1.35 Billion
PR
06:55aNovartis Signs Deal With BeiGene on Immunotherapy for Up to $1 Billion
DJ
06:54aWeekend shopper numbers on UK high streets suffer Omicron hit
RE
06:54aBeiGene Expands Collaboration with Novartis
DJ
06:53aLannett announces submission of investigational new drug (ind) application for biosimilar insulin glargine
PR
06:53aSatellite Healthcare Names Chief Information Officer to Lead its IT Function
BU
06:51aRelais Group Plc has decided on the transition to IFRS reporting
AQ
06:50aRussia presses for urgent U.S. response on security guarantees
RE
06:50aTHALES : SPAINSAT NG programme successfully passes Critical Design Review (CDR)
PU
06:50aYANDEX N : Helping to Save Endangered Language with Yandex Translate
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities and oil prices slump on Omicron and growth fears
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues
4Stay, swap or shed: Investors brace for delisting of U.S.-listed China ..
5Lundin Mining to Acquire Josemaria Resources, Meaningfully Increasing C..

HOT NEWS