Ministry of Mines
Training Programme for Mines Safety
Posted On: 20 DEC 2021 5:04PM by PIB Delhi
As per information made available by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, provisions have been made in the Mines Act, 1952 and rules and regulations framed thereunder for ensuring the safety of the persons employed in mines. The Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) are prepared and implemented by respective Mine operators/ Management.
The details of training programs and safety awareness programs conducted by DGMS from the year 2018 to 2020 are given below:
|
|
S. No. Name of the Zone of DGMS
|
Number of
training
programs
conducted for
mine workers
|
Number of
Awareness
programs conducted for mine workers
|
1
|
South Central Zone, Hyderabad
|
08
|
95
|
2
|
Western Zone, Nagpur
|
15
|
11
|
3
|
Southern Zone, Bengaluru
|
20
|
75
|
4
|
Northern Zone, Ghaziabad
|
05
|
21
|
5
|
Central Zone, Dhanbad
|
00
|
05
|
6
|
Eastern Zone, Sitarampur
|
03
|
22
|
7
|
South Eastern Zone, Ranchi
|
10
|
14
|
8
|
North Western Zone, Udaipur
|
03
|
20
This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.
