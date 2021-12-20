Ministry of Mines

Training Programme for Mines Safety



Posted On: 20 DEC 2021 5:04PM by PIB Delhi

As per information made available by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, provisions have been made in the Mines Act, 1952 and rules and regulations framed thereunder for ensuring the safety of the persons employed in mines. The Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) are prepared and implemented by respective Mine operators/ Management.

The details of training programs and safety awareness programs conducted by DGMS from the year 2018 to 2020 are given below:

S. No. Name of the Zone of DGMS Number of training programs conducted for mine workers Number of Awareness programs conducted for mine workers 1 South Central Zone, Hyderabad 08 95 2 Western Zone, Nagpur 15 11 3 Southern Zone, Bengaluru 20 75 4 Northern Zone, Ghaziabad 05 21 5 Central Zone, Dhanbad 00 05 6 Eastern Zone, Sitarampur 03 22 7 South Eastern Zone, Ranchi 10 14 8 North Western Zone, Udaipur 03 20

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

****

MV/RKP

(Release ID: 1783486)

Visitor Counter : 5