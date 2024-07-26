(Removing reference to IT issues at Govia Thameslink Railway, which occurred on Friday, July 19 as part of global IT issues, not this Friday.

(Alliance News) - High-speed rail services to Paris were severely disrupted by what officials described as "criminal actions" and sabotage, hours before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

The incidents paralysed several high-speed lines linking the French capital to the rest of France and to neighbouring countries, according to transport minister Patrice Vergriete.

Speaking on BFM television, he described people fleeing from the scene of fires and the discovery of incendiary devices, adding: "Everything indicates that these are criminal fires."

Travel to and from London beneath the English Channel, to neighbouring Belgium, and across the west, north, and east of France was affected by what the national rail company SNCF called a series of co-ordinated overnight incidents.

French government officials denounced the acts, though they said there was no immediate sign of a direct link to the Olympics. National police said authorities were investigating the incidents.

