Trammell Crow Residential : Announces Development of Luxury Multifamily Community in Miami, FL

03/29/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
Trammell Crow Residential (TCR), the multifamily development company of Crow Holdings, announced today that it has commenced construction on its latest Alexan community in Florida, a 356-unit, luxury multifamily residence in Miami.

Alexan Fontainebleau Lakes, a seven building, four-story community located at 8255 Park Boulevard, is scheduled to be completed in 2022. Alexan Fontainebleau Lakes will offer one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom layouts ranging from 780 to 1,400 square feet.

Each residence comes equipped with quartz countertops, tile flooring throughout, full-size washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms, private balconies, and walk-in closets.

First-class amenities include: a gated community; a resort-style pool; grilling areas; dog park and wash; electric car charging stations; state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor fitness facility with a cross training component; numerous conference rooms and co-working spaces; resident event room; gaming lounge; DIY creative lab; and a mail center complete with Amazon parcel lockers.

The community represents a dense, infill redevelopment opportunity that is strategically located and within proximity to many of South Florida’s major employment nodes. Alexan Fontainebleau Lakes is within 1.2M square feet of retail including Mall of the Americas and Flagler Park Plaza.

“There is clear demand for high quality housing in the Miami area at moderate price points, and the Alexan brand offers residents the type of amenities that improve their quality of life,” said Jim Berardinelli, Managing Director at TCR. “This project extends our presence in the South Florida market and enhances Trammell Crow Residential’s track record in developing attractive, luxury multifamily residences across the U.S.”

As part of a broader company-wide commitment to tree planting and local conservation, TCR has partnered with Million Trees Miami, donating $5,000 to plant 150 trees at Coral Estates Park at the end of April. The park is located less than three miles from the Alexan community. Miami-Dade County is consistently affected by hard-hitting storms, flooding and hurricanes. Most recently, Hurricane Irma caused an estimated loss of 30% of urban tree canopy. This project supports local efforts to increase the tree canopy and slow flooding.

With this newest Alexan offering, TCR continues to expand its presence in Florida. Alexan 335, a 248-unit garden community located in Plantation, Florida is scheduled to be completed this summer and TCR has developed more than 1,800 units across Florida since 2017 with another 2,000 units in planning.

About TCR

Founded in 1977, Trammell Crow Residential (TCR) is one of the largest developers of multifamily real estate in the U.S. Focused on developing premier, amenity-rich multifamily communities in economically thriving locations, TCR has delivered nearly 260,000 residences. TCR is part of the development platform of Crow Holdings, a privately-owned real estate investment and development firm with a 70-year history and a strong track record of performance, partnership and innovation. For more information, please visit www.crowholdings.com/tcr.


© Business Wire 2021
