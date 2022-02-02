Log in
TranSystems Acquires Chicago-Based OMEGA

02/02/2022 | 01:49pm EST
Chicago, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, acquires OMEGA & Associates, Inc., an industry-leading engineering firm providing consulting services throughout the greater Chicago area.

Established in 2002, OMEGA specializes in construction engineering and program management services. Its team has provided engineering for a variety of major projects —from large-scale expressway and tollway projects to multi-million-dollar roadway, bridges and water/utility construction projects.

“The combination of TranSystems’ Chicago presence with OMEGA creates a top consulting firm in Chicago serving the full transportation marketplace,” said TranSystems CEO Richard Morsches. “We look forward to leveraging OMEGA’s construction and program management expertise to our clients we serve in Chicago and nationally.”

OMEGA’s 80-person infrastructure team will join TranSystems national 900-person workforce.

“Our combined exemplary reputations in Chicago create a powerful team,” said Chandra Prasad, CEO of OMEGA & Associates, Inc. “We’ll be able to serve our clients even better. It’s also a great opportunity for our staffs to thrive and further develop.”

Sentinel Capital Partners continues to team with TranSystems to expand its presence in the infrastructure industry. AEC Advisors LLC initiated the transaction and advised OMEGA.

About TranSystems
For more than 56 years, TranSystems has provided engineering and architectural planning, design and construction solutions to enhance the movement of goods and people across today’s integrated transportation infrastructure. Its professionals in more than 35 offices throughout the U.S. perform a broad range of services to all sectors of the transportation and federal marketplaces. Services are delivered throughout the asset life cycle, from concept through construction to long-term operations and maintenance. Learn more at www.transystems.com.


