TranSystems Acquires Pennsylvania-Based L.R. Kimball

06/03/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Kansas City, Mo., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, acquires L.R. Kimball, a 65-year-old architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Ebensburg, Penn.

Founded more than a half-century ago, L.R. Kimball, formerly a division of CDI Engineering Solutions, is recognized as one of the nation’s leading architecture and engineering firms offering multi-disciplinary services to a diverse range of public and private-sector clients.

“The infrastructure engineering and architecture focus of L.R. Kimball complements TranSystems’ strength within the multimodal transportation space,” said TranSystems CEO Richard Morsches. “We are impressed with L.R. Kimball’s market position, financial performance and spirit of service, and we believe that this combination will prove successful for continued growth.”

L.R. Kimball’s 150-person infrastructure team will join TranSystems’ national 750-person workforce.

“Our team looks forward to this partnership,” said Rick Genday, L.R. Kimball Vice President of Infrastructure. “Our breadth of knowledge within Pennsylvania will go hand in hand with TranSystems’ national footprint to continue to grow and expand.”

AEC Advisors acted as the sell-side financial advisors for L. R. Kimball.

About TranSystems
For more than 55 years, TranSystems has provided engineering and architectural planning, design and construction solutions to enhance the movement of goods and people across today’s integrated transportation infrastructure. Its professionals in more than 33 offices throughout the U.S. perform a broad range of services to all sectors of the transportation and federal marketplaces. Services are delivered throughout the asset life cycle, from concept to construction to long-term operations, maintenance and rehabilitation. Learn more at www.transystems.com.


Jill Black
TranSystems Corporation
816-329-8685
jcblack@transystems.com

HOT NEWS