TranSystems Acquires Pennsylvania-Based L.R. Kimball

Kansas City, Mo., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, acquires L.R. Kimball, a 65-year-old architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Ebensburg, Penn.

Founded more than a half-century ago, L.R. Kimball, formerly a division of CDI Engineering Solutions, is recognized as one of the nation’s leading architecture and engineering firms offering multi-disciplinary services to a diverse range of public and private-sector clients.

“The infrastructure engineering and architecture focus of L.R. Kimball complements TranSystems’ strength within the multimodal transportation space,” said TranSystems CEO Richard Morsches. “We are impressed with L.R. Kimball’s market position, financial performance and spirit of service, and we believe that this combination will prove successful for continued growth.”

L.R. Kimball’s 150-person infrastructure team will join TranSystems’ national 750-person workforce.

“Our team looks forward to this partnership,” said Rick Genday, L.R. Kimball Vice President of Infrastructure. “Our breadth of knowledge within Pennsylvania will go hand in hand with TranSystems’ national footprint to continue to grow and expand.”

AEC Advisors acted as the sell-side financial advisors for L. R. Kimball.

About TranSystems

