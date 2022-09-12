Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trans Mountain pipeline camp workers evacuated due to wildfires in British Columbia

09/12/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - A camp housing workers for the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project in southern British Columbia was evacuated on Monday due wildfires in the region, although flows on the existing pipeline are not impacted, Trans Mountain Corp said.

Construction activities in the Coquihalla to Hope area continue where it is safe and plans will adjust based on prevailing conditions and safety, the company added.

(Reporting by Nia Williams and Ismail Shakil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.74% 93.98 Delayed Quote.18.26%
WTI 1.84% 87.862 Delayed Quote.14.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:22pBarclays ceo says bank sees few signs of stress from uk customer…
RE
01:18pBarclays ceo says uk consumer balance sheets are strong because…
RE
01:17pBarclays ceo says macro picture in uk is "challenging" due to in…
RE
01:14pWhite House welcomes Tigrayan forces' openness to ceasefire in Ethiopia
RE
01:13pIsraeli minister says Iran using Syria facilities for weapons production
RE
01:13pBoFa Says Appointed Mike Joo Head Of Global Corporate & Investment Banking (GCIB) For North America
RE
01:13pBarclays plc ceo c.s. venkatakrishnan says bank is "far along" i…
RE
01:12pICC judges reject record compensation for Congolese war crimes victims
RE
01:07pBrazil's election court denies deal with military for parallel vote count
RE
01:03pU.s. treasury 10-year yield rises after auction; up 1.00 bps on…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Next, Redrow, The Berkeley Group, Vistr..
2Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall -media
3Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future
4Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool ..
5Truly autonomous cars may be impossible without helpful human touch

HOT NEWS