Trans teens in England face mounting barriers to care

DOVER, England, Dec 15 (Reuters) - On an October morning
in the living room of a modest family home in this coastal town,
Miles Pitcher, 17, received a message that would change his
life.
It came from GenderGP, a private online health service that
treats people suffering from gender dysphoria – the distress of
identifying as a gender different from the one assigned at
birth. The doctors had reviewed his case, the message said, and
would prescribe the testosterone that would help Miles develop
the facial hair, deeper voice, broader physique and other
characteristics aligned with his gender identity. It would put
an end to the menstrual periods he dreaded.
Miles gestured at his phone, speechless. He shook his head,
and, beaming, showed the message to his mother as their pet dog
Moose bounded around the room.
"Finally," he said. "Something being done."
Miles, assigned female at birth, has identified as male
since he was 14. Yet until he got that message, he was stuck in
limbo for three years, one of at least 8,000 young people in
England and Wales waiting to receive gender care from the
state-funded National Health Service (NHS) as of October, a
Reuters review of NHS documents shows.
The UK government has promised to overhaul the youth gender
care system, after it was deemed inadequate by England's
regulator of health and social care. Some clinicians had
complained that England's only state-run youth gender clinic was
too quick to offer medical treatments to young people. And many
families protested over the distressingly long wait for a first
appointment – an average of nearly three years, a Reuters
analysis of the clinic's records found.
In July, the NHS said it would close the sole clinic, known
as the Tavistock, next year and replace it by spring 2023 with
regional centers to better accommodate a fast-growing patient
population. Its plan calls for the centers to operate under new
treatment guidelines, informed by the best available medical
evidence for treating transgender adolescents and the most
in-depth review of care conducted by any country.
But the reality is already falling short of those ambitions,
creating new delays and uncertainties, according to Reuters
interviews with transgender teens and their families as well as
physicians and government officials involved. They described a
deeply flawed system that is now hobbled by a toxic political
climate around gender care.
Young people like Miles say their only option is to turn to
private providers such as GenderGP, which is registered in
Singapore and thus operates beyond the supervision of the NHS.
The company says under-18-year-olds make up a growing portion of
its UK patient population, with about 800 youth currently on its
books.
"I wish we didn't have to exist," said Dr Helen Webberley,
who founded GenderGP with her husband. Both once worked for the
NHS. "But we are years away from the NHS pulling themselves
together on this."
The NHS's proposed new treatment guidelines were altered
after they were reviewed earlier this year by a Conservative
government wary of medical interventions for transgender
adolescents, Reuters found. Gender clinicians say the proposals
now depart from international treatment protocols, which support
gender-affirming care. Pioneered more than 20 years ago in the
Netherlands, such care can include everything from supporting a
social transition – using a person's preferred pronouns and name
– to counseling and medical interventions, including drugs that
pause puberty.
The Tavistock, based in London, continues to see existing
patients. But first appointments for people who have been on its
waiting list since 2019 have slowed to a trickle as staffing and
morale drop ahead of the closure, according to NHS data and four
people involved in the reorganization. More than 1,500 young
people recently referred with gender dysphoria are being kept on
a separate list for the future regional centers, with no clarity
on when or how they will be treated, three NHS sources told
Reuters.
Once assigned to a waiting list, young people have been
effectively locked out of state-provided mental health
counseling and other specialist support related to their gender
dysphoria, because those services were offered only through the
gender care system they are waiting to join. Delaying medical
treatment also means young people mature in bodies that don't
align with their gender identity – changing that in later life
is more difficult.
The NHS said in a statement to Reuters it is expanding
healthcare services for young people with gender dysphoria in
line with recommendations from the review, and working on better
supporting those on the waiting list. It has previously said it
"strongly discouraged" families from turning to private or
unregulated providers.
"These have been an exceptionally challenging couple of
years for our patients and their families, with a lot of
toxicity in discussions around their care and chronic
uncertainty about its future," Dr Polly Carmichael, director of
the youth gender clinic at the Tavistock, said in a statement to
Reuters.
The Department of Health and the Prime Minister's office
declined to comment for this story.
Both sides in the polarized debate are turning to the
courts: patients who say they've waited too long, and others who
say the NHS moved too fast. At the end of November, transgender
rights advocates challenged NHS England in the High Court over
long wait times for both youths and adults seeking treatment. In
2020, a young woman who had detransitioned from being a
transgender man challenged the Tavistock's use of puberty
blockers in the same court.
Long wait lists are common within the NHS, but its
statistics show the three-year wait for transgender youth is
extreme. Most young people with a "non-urgent" eating disorder
get specialist help within three months of being referred, the
figures show. On average, young people seeking mental health
support wait just over a month for a first appointment,
according to a government analysis of NHS England data.
One mother shared with Reuters a letter she received from
the NHS in February after she followed up on her daughter's
October 2021 referral to determine when she might receive
attention. The letter said a decision would be made at some
point from early 2022 on whether the child "is likely to meet
the access criteria" for gender care. She has heard nothing
since and suspects her child isn't even being considered for NHS
help.
"We are on a waiting list for a waiting list," said the
mother, Rose, who asked to be identified by her first name only
to protect her daughter's privacy.
"She basically feels suicidal every single day." The NHS
declined to comment on the case.
"STOP HURTING YOURSELF"
Miles plans to study archaeology at university and is a keen
rugby player. He has felt like a boy for as long as he can
remember, but recalls a moment of delight at the start of a new
school year when he was around 9.
The teachers were handing out colored notebooks and lanyards
based on gender: blue with wizards and astronauts for boys, pink
for girls. He was given blue books – "and wizards and astronauts
over everything," he said.
"It was not like 'I'm trans,' but just this amazing sense of
joy within myself, 'This feels amazing, and I don't know why.'"
By age 11, as puberty began, Miles entered an all-girls'
secondary school. He was bullied by classmates for not wearing a
bra or conforming to female norms. To fit in, he tried to be
ultra-feminine, wearing skirts and make-up, having his eyebrows
threaded, wearing false nails.
"My mood really dropped," he said. After about a year, "I
realized, I can't do this anymore. I hate this." Miles was
barely leaving his room. He began cutting himself, over a period
of four or five months. "In my mind, it was just easier to deal
with physical pain than mental pain."
His mother, Connie Pitcher, noticed the regular, precise
lines on his arms. When she asked why he was distressed, Miles
said he was struggling to understand his sexuality.
"I said, 'I don't care if you're gay, straight, or whatever
– I just want you to stop hurting yourself,'" Connie said. The
family considered seeking mental health help, but worried about
long waiting lists.
"We saw him really, really dip," she said. "We were
struggling with what to do. Because there is really no support."
The World Health Organization, which informs health policy
worldwide, does not have detailed guidelines for this area of
healthcare for youth. It says it works closely with the World
Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), a
U.S.-based non-profit that has drawn up the most widely adopted
standards of care.
These say a young person's exploration of gender should be
respected and supported, and that medical interventions for
young people at or after puberty should be one option, after a
comprehensive assessment.
Research from the Netherlands paved the way for that medical
treatment, establishing a model requiring adolescents who sought
care to be assessed for about six to 18 months. If they had
persistently expressed gender dysphoria since early childhood,
lived in supportive homes, and had no other complicating mental
health diagnoses, they could be offered puberty suppression,
followed by hormones, and later, in some cases, surgery.
Since then, the number of young people seeking gender care
has surged in parts of Europe and the United States, supported
by greater awareness and the availability of professional
treatment. They continue to face threats of violence and
discrimination, as well as political efforts in some countries
to block that care.
At the same time, some gender-care professionals have
questioned the lack of definitive evidence on the long-term
impact of puberty blockers or hormones on minors. Puberty
blockers are not licensed in the United Kingdom or United States
for treating gender dysphoria and the NHS says it is not known
how they may affect brain development or long-term bone health
in young people. Hormones, only available for older adolescents,
cause potentially irreversible changes such as a deeper voice,
and can cause infertility. Other changes, including breast
development, are reversible only with surgery.
Those professionals are also concerned that as the number of
pediatric patients has surged, so has the number of youth whose
main source of distress may not be persistent gender dysphoria.
Some may have mental health problems that complicate their
cases.
"THE WRONG TREATMENT"
While not all English youths with diverse gender identities
seek medical help, for those who do, a doctor or professionals
including social workers or teachers are the first port of call.
Any one of them can refer a youth for gender care, which so far
has only come through the Tavistock – formally known as the
Gender Identity Development Service, or GIDS – run by the
Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.
The clinic became a focal point for opponents of youth
gender care in the UK in 2018 when an internal report compiled
by Dr David Bell, a former senior psychiatrist and staff
representative at the Tavistock, was leaked to national media.
Bell, who did not treat young people, cited accounts from 10
unidentified colleagues who were working with transgender youth
and came to him with concerns, including that some patients were
"rushed through" to medical treatment without proper evaluation
when they finally got an appointment.
"It was not just the wait," Bell told Reuters. "It was also
a wait for the wrong treatment."
Bell now advocates against starting a gender transition
before adulthood. He is at the fore of a group of mental health
professionals who argue that accepting a child's new gender
identity without exploring other underlying issues is clinically
irresponsible, and puts them on a track to potentially
irreversible changes that they may later regret.
The Tavistock has consistently defended its methods of
treatment. Subsequent inquiries by outside investigators into
care at the clinic did not raise concerns about patients being
referred too quickly to medical interventions. However, they did
criticize a lack of standardized assessments, adding that "it
was not possible to clearly understand from the records" why
care decisions had been made, according to a 2021 report from
the regulator of health and social care, the Care Quality
Commission.
The report rated the clinic as "inadequate" on these
grounds, on the long waiting lists, and on concerns that teams
treating patients did not always include the full range of
experts required.
Another major challenge came in the 2020 lawsuit. Keira
Bell, a young woman who detransitioned after what she said was
improper care at the Tavistock, asked the court to rule on
whether youths should receive puberty blockers. She alleged that
the information provided by the Tavistock was not adequate, and
said youths under 18 were not able to give informed consent to
treatment. The High Court effectively banned their use for
under-16-year-olds, a ban that was overturned last year on
appeal. Bell did not respond to a request for comment.
The Tavistock told Reuters its current protocol requires
meeting patients at least three to six times over some months
before any recommendation for medical treatment. The timeline
would be longer in complex cases. If the clinician, parents and
the young person agree, puberty blockers may be prescribed from
the onset of puberty, usually after the age of 10 or 11. The
clinic only introduces hormone treatments after 16. Surgery is
not an option before age 18 under NHS rules.
The clinic estimates that its staff referred only between
10% and 20% of young people for medical interventions,
indicating what team members have described as its cautious
approach. This year to August, 125 adolescents received
referrals for either puberty blockers or hormones, the clinic
told Reuters.
An ongoing review commissioned by the NHS highlighted
another problem. Led by Dr Hilary Cass, a prominent
pediatrician, the review found that practitioners across the
country might be referring patients with gender concerns to the
Tavistock without first addressing mental health issues such as
depression, according to an interim report released in February.
Such practices may have contributed to the clinic's fast-growing
waiting list, the report said.
Annual referrals to the clinic have surged from 210 a decade
ago to 5,234 in the financial year that ended in March 2022.
According to NHS documents seen by Reuters, there were 7,696
minors on the waiting list for a first appointment as of July.
Just over 1,000 young people were referred to the Tavistock from
April to October and are awaiting attention, the clinic says.
"I'M STILL YOUR CHILD"
In 2019, a 13-year-old Miles began exploring his
relationship with his changing body, wearing baggy clothes. He
cut his hair short and began sampling videos from transgender
teens on YouTube.
At first, "it was denial – those guys are cool, but I'm not
like them," he said. "Then slowly, I thought, 'what they're
talking about is exactly what I feel. So maybe I need to
actually look at this.'"
He came out to his close friends, who were supportive. In
February 2020, Miles left a letter on his bed for his parents,
just before heading to school.
"Dear Mum and Dad," it read. "I am transgender. I identify
as male. I'm still your child."
His mother was taken aback. "I was a little bit fearful,
because I didn't understand it," Connie said. She texted Miles
at school. "We'll talk about this in a few days," she wrote. "We
love you."
That November, an NHS doctor referred Miles's case to the
Tavistock. Miles was excited, hoping to receive puberty blockers
but realizing that, given the long waiting list, he was likely
to be too mature for them by the time he was seen.
As he waited to hear from the clinic, he began his social
transition, dressing like a boy and using male pronouns. He
started to wear a binder to conceal his breasts and, on
occasion, padding known as a packer inside his underwear to give
the look of male genitalia. He took a contraceptive pill to
limit the frequency of his periods.
Last year, he legally changed his name – his parents paid,
as a gift for his 16th birthday. Miles now studies at school in
a co-educational class. He is attracted to boys.
By July this year, Miles was uneasy, having heard nothing
from the Tavistock clinic. He contacted them to ask about his
referral. They had no record of it.
"That was a crash and burn," Miles said. "I've had two years
of my life thinking it was happening, for nothing. It sounds
extreme, but it feels like the NHS has failed me as a trans
person. Because I'm just left in limbo. No-one really knows what
to do."
Miles's doctor referred him a second time. But a few weeks
later, when he checked with the clinic again, it still had no
record of him. Neither his doctor nor the Tavistock would
comment on his case.
"INCREDIBLY DISTRESSING"
Other young people and their parents across England are also
at a loss. Waiting "isn't an option when you've got a child in
distress," said Rose, whose daughter has been on a waiting list
since October 2021.
Her daughter's case shows how hard life for young trans
people can be - even when they do get care.
Assigned male at birth, Rose's daughter told her parents how
unhappy she was in her changing body at age 12, two years ago. A
few months later, knowing about the NHS waiting list, Rose
sought help from family members to pay for private care from Dr
Aidan Kelly, a clinical psychologist now in private practice who
worked with youth at the Tavistock for five years.
Kelly diagnosed their daughter with gender dysphoria in
August 2021, and she socially transitioned a month later. Now
14, she is taking puberty blockers prescribed overseas by a
registered pediatric endocrinologist whom Kelly declined to
identify. Kelly remains involved in her care.
In June this year, Rose's daughter tried to take her own
life, cutting herself and attempting to drink bleach. She had
previously been referred for NHS mental health care, but did not
receive attention until she tried to kill herself, Rose said.
The NHS then prescribed antidepressants.
A different private practitioner has also recently diagnosed
the teen as autistic. Rose declined to make her daughter
available to Reuters for comment due to the teen's distress.
"I'm just trying to do things to keep my child here," said
Rose. The treatments are helping, she said, but her daughter is
still struggling.
Another mother, Liz, said her teenager has been on the
Tavistock waiting list for three years after being referred by
their family doctor. Assigned female at birth, the child came
out as a transgender boy at school, but Liz and her husband do
not use his chosen pronouns. Instead, they use a gender-neutral
nickname, saying that they want to keep their child's options
open.
Liz said the child has autistic traits, depression and
childhood trauma, and has experienced years of severe homophobic
bullying. Liz declined to make the child available for comment.
She worries that the teen, now 16, could receive gender
medication without taking into account these other issues. The
family has received no NHS gender care or mental health support
since the referral, she said. The family is also frightened to
entrust the teen to a system that is set to be replaced because
it has been judged to be failing young people.
Most of all, Liz is afraid of her child making a mistake.
"If I knew this was the route" for the child to grow "into a
healthy well-adjusted adult, that would be a different
question," she said. "But I don't have that kind of
information."
In a statement to Reuters, the NHS's Healthcare Safety
Investigation Branch said the "incredibly distressing" wait for
gender care "created a significant patient safety risk for young
people."
In April, the investigation branch released a report into
the death of a young transgender man before his 19th birthday,
outlining how he had complained of the long wait for care before
committing suicide. He was first referred to the Tavistock at
16. The clinic itself referred the incident to the
investigators, saying it was "vital" that services worked
together to better protect vulnerable young people.
There is evidence that transgender youth face a higher risk
of suicide, but whether that risk has increased for adolescents
in England who are waiting for care is not well understood. The
Cass report said in February that many young people's mental
health deteriorated while in a holding pattern.
"DROWNING IN THE MIDDLE"
For young people already in the system, the NHS has said
care at the Tavistock clinic would continue unchanged ahead of
its closure. NHS documents reviewed by Reuters show only a few
dozen appointments are available for new patients each month,
down from between 75 and 120 for most of last year, despite the
growing waiting list.
Staffing has also dipped as several psychologists have left
or, like Kelly, entered private practice. The Tavistock said in
board documents that staff morale is low and told Reuters it
does not have the capacity to meet demand.
The deadline for shuttering the clinic has also slipped, to
late June 2023 at the earliest, two people familiar with the
plans said, although the NHS is still aiming to open two new
sites in spring next year, with up to seven more to follow.
People who have been waiting the longest will be prioritized.
The NHS is also working on a system to cope with the backlog
and improve support for those on the new list, a spokesman said.
But clinicians say polarized views around gender care will
make finding staff challenging.
"The people who have gender-critical views call you child
abusers and monsters, and then there are a lot of angry families
accusing you of gatekeeping. And you're just drowning in the
middle of it all," said Dr Laura Charlton, a clinical
psychologist who left the Tavistock in 2020 after six years and
now only treats adults.
The gender-care revamp became further entangled in political
upheaval after Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned in
September. Both his successors, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak,
voiced their opposition to the use of what they described as
"irreversible" measures for transgender young people earlier
this year.
Neither Truss nor Sunak's office responded to a request for
comment for this story. Sunak has said under-18s should be
protected from "life-altering treatments."
A few weeks into Truss's tenure, in September, the NHS
briefly posted a draft of its proposed new treatment guidelines
on its website, then removed them. The guidelines were
re-released on Oct. 20, the night Truss resigned.
A Reuters review of the original draft shows key passages
were changed by the time they were re-released.
Both versions of the guidelines say only medical
professionals may refer young people for gender care, and call
for a meeting between clinicians before a child is added to the
waiting list. New clinics will be led by medical doctors rather
than psychologists, they say.
The guidelines also say young people who, like Miles, obtain
medicines from providers that are not regulated in the UK should
be referred to local authorities – such as police and social
services – once the NHS takes on their case.
The NHS has said separately it would only prescribe
puberty-blocking drugs for transgender teens "in the context of
a formal research protocol." It has not specified how
gender-affirming hormones would be prescribed, although it also
suggests enrolling young people into a clinical trial in the
future.
However, the revised guidelines say adolescent patients
would require a gender dysphoria diagnosis from a specialist
clinician before their social transition would be supported by
the NHS, rather than, as at present, relying on the statements
of an adolescent.
The changes around social transition appeared after the
draft was sent through government approval processes within the
Department of Health and the Prime Minister's Office, rather
than the NHS or gender experts, two people involved in the
process said.
For government employees to not recognize a young person's
preferred gender identity without a medical diagnosis would run
counter to the way gender-affirming care has been practiced both
in England and globally. The proposed requirement was not
endorsed by the doctors involved in the Cass review, said people
briefed on the matter. There was no such requirement around
social transitioning in the original draft.
The draft plan has been criticized by medical groups
specializing in transgender health around the world.
"This represents an unconscionable degree of ... intrusion
into ... everyday matters such as clothing, name, pronouns, and
school arrangements," WPATH, along with a number of allied
regional and national groups, said in a statement in late
November.
"We've spent 20 years trying to reduce barriers to care. And
now we're seeing barriers put up," Dr Marci Bowers, president of
WPATH and a gender surgeon in the United States, told Reuters in
response to the NHS guidelines.
Spokespeople from the Health department and the Prime
Minister's office declined to comment. The government is
considering public feedback on the proposals and expects to
publish final guidelines early next year.
"EVOLVING EVIDENCE BASE"
England is not the only country in Europe that is changing
its approach.
In Finland and Sweden, healthcare officials are limiting
access to puberty blockers and hormone treatments, citing
concerns that the risks may outweigh any benefit for
adolescents, particularly those struggling with mental health
problems.
Until 2020, adolescents expressing gender dysphoria in
Finland could generally access puberty blockers and hormones,
but that year its national healthcare council released
guidelines for transgender care. These recommended supporting
"identity exploration" and mental health treatment as the first
steps to ensure that any psychological issues are addressed. The
council said medical intervention for transgender minors "is
still an experimental practice."
Health officials in Sweden changed course after finding many
adolescents seeking treatment had diagnoses beyond gender
dysphoria.
In February, Sweden's National Board of Health and Welfare
revised its recommendations on puberty blockers and hormone
treatment for adolescents. It recommended the treatments be
given within a clinical trial. Until a trial is in place, it
said, the drugs should only be given to people who fit the
original Dutch model of persistent gender dysphoria with no
mental health issues.
"It's not an easy decision," Thomas Linden, a director at
the board, told Reuters. "Some people are in great need of
medical attention. Others are at risk of being harmed if they
are given the same treatment. We really need better precision in
the diagnosis."
Kelly, the former Tavistock clinician, said even as
knowledge changes and governments review policies, clinicians
must not deny young people care.
"We need to practice within an evolving evidence base – and
that doesn't mean do nothing," he said.
"A NORMAL TEENAGER"
It took just one week after Miles's first full online
appointment for GenderGP to agree to prescribe testosterone. The
company, which operates in more than 40 countries, says its
practices are consistent with WPATH and other international care
guidelines.
GenderGP has no age limits to care, or minimum time periods
before recommending prescriptions, including puberty blockers,
to young people, co-founder Helen Webberley told Reuters. Its
usual time-frame is within four to six weeks, she said, although
complex cases take more assessment. Parental consent is not
always required.
Miles said he hesitated about turning to GenderGP. The
Webberleys have both been sanctioned by official medical
tribunals for gender care they have provided since setting up
their online clinic in 2015. The General Medical Council (GMC),
the national watchdog that sets standards for doctors and
maintains a register of those deemed fit to practice, referred
both cases to the tribunals after concerns were raised by other
doctors involved in caring for the same patients as the
Webberleys.
Founder Dr Michael Webberley was struck off the British
medical register this year after the tribunal found he had
failed several patients by not conducting proper tests or
assessing them robustly enough, both before and after
recommending hormones or puberty blockers. The tribunal
concluded that he was working outside his specialty as a
gastroenterologist.
His wife, Helen, is currently suspended from practice after
a separate hearing found she did not adequately explain the
potential fertility impacts of medical treatment to a patient
seeking help with gender-related distress.
Both deny that they failed their patients and appealed,
although Michael Webberley's appeal was dismissed by the High
Court in early December. They told Reuters that they currently
do no clinical work for GenderGP.
There is little NHS or independent data available on how
many young people seek care privately. GenderGP says the share
of under-18-year-olds among its more than 8,000 UK patients is
rising, which it attributes to the lack of care offered through
the NHS.
The Webberleys transferred their ownership of GenderGP to a
Hong Kong-based company, Harland International, in 2019 to avoid
the controversy associated with them, they said. The company is
now registered in Singapore as GenderGP PTE Ltd, with Dr Helen
Webberley as a director. Harland could not be reached.
The clinic's prescribing doctors are all based overseas and
regulated within their home countries – from the United States
to European Union countries. EU-based doctors can prescribe to
UK patients under rules drawn up after Brexit. Some GenderGP
therapeutic counselors are UK-based.
Miles's parents say they are happy with GenderGP, but worry
that the lack of NHS care will lead young people to unscrupulous
online providers or even to self-medicate.
The NHS doesn't cover the cost of Miles's private treatment
. He is paying for his care with his wages from
working at a local restaurant, and can recite the company's
charges by heart. He says he had reservations about using
testosterone but decided to go ahead.
"I know it can affect fertility," he said. "And it sounds
weird, but baldness, because it runs in my family."
He applies a testosterone gel to his arms every morning,
normally before heading to school. The gel dries and then
cracks, like a face mask, when first applied, he said, then
sinks in.
Miles has not told his co-workers that he is transgender. To
them, along with his friends at an archaeology group that he
digs with in Dover, he is just a young man. Yet he still plays
for a girls' rugby team, until the effects of the testosterone
kick in.
"I'm going to be able to start living my life as I want to,"
he said. "I want people to see that just because I'm trans, that
doesn't affect who I am. I'm still a normal teenager."
