TransJamaican Highway : TJH) – Notice of Resignation of a Director

TransJamaican Highway Limited hereby advises that Mr. John 'Mitchie' Bell has resigned as a Director from the Board of Directors effective December 3, 2021.
The company values the contribution of Mr. Bell on the Board and its Audit Committee during his tenure and wish him every success in his future endeavours.
Transjamaican Highway Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 20:01:04 UTC.