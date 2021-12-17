TransJamaican Highway : TJH) – Notice of Resignation of a Director (Revised)

TransJamaican Highway Limited revises its previous notice regarding the resignation of Mr. John 'Mitchie' Bell from the Board of Directors to note the following: Mr. Bell's resignation on December 3, 2021, is not related to any disagreement in respect of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or any other material issue impacting on the Audit Committee or Mr. Bell's ability to properly carry out the functions delegated to him by the Board.

The company values the contribution of Mr. Bell on the Board and its Audit Committee during his tenure and wish him every success in his future endeavours.