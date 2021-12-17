Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TransJamaican Highway : TJH) – Notice of Resignation of a Director (Revised)

12/17/2021 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TransJamaican Highway Limited revises its previous notice regarding the resignation of Mr. John 'Mitchie' Bell from the Board of Directors to note the following: Mr. Bell's resignation on December 3, 2021, is not related to any disagreement in respect of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or any other material issue impacting on the Audit Committee or Mr. Bell's ability to properly carry out the functions delegated to him by the Board.

The company values the contribution of Mr. Bell on the Board and its Audit Committee during his tenure and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

Disclaimer

Transjamaican Highway Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 18:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:56pFirstEnergy Foundation Presents "Gifts of the Season" to Local Charitable Organizations Within Ohio Edison Service Area
PR
01:56pBP P.L.C. : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
01:55pIIROC Trading Resumption - EGT
AQ
01:55pCrypto Billionaire, Mike Novogratz Collaborates with Rotary Fund to Launch His NFT for Charity
NE
01:53pAn Airbus A320 Will Be The First Aircraft With New Livery
GL
01:52pSyntach AB awarded an EU grant of  2.5 million
PR
01:51pGhislaine Maxwell's lawyers call Epstein ex-girlfriend as witness in sex abuse trial
RE
01:51pETC Awarded Contract to Be the New Electronic Toll Collection System Provider for Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority
GL
01:51pETC Awarded Contract to Be the New Electronic Toll Collection System Provider for Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority
GL
01:50pArgentine government extends 2021 budget after new bill rejected
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh
2Wall Street weighed down by economy-sensitive cyclical stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fedex, Lowe's, Starbucks, 3M...
4The latest from London: Back to reality
5Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..

HOT NEWS