TransPerfect : Life Sciences Announces Hiring of Industry Veteran Gillian Gittens as eClinical Director

10/28/2020 | 11:03am EDT

Gittens Brings Two Decades of Clinical Research Expertise to Trial Interactive Technology Team

TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of technologies and services to support clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the hiring of Gillian Gittens as Director of eClinical Strategy and Solutions for the company’s Trial Interactive eClinical platform team.

Gittens will assume a leadership role on the company’s Trial Interactive eClinical innovation team, bringing more than 20 years of experience as a Trial Master File (TMF) expert. She has significant knowledge in eTMF client management, global marketing, and business development and previous experience with companies such as IQVIA, Phlexglobal, and GlaxoSmithKline. Gittens was responsible for implementing new initiatives and served as co-chair of the quality team for the DIA Framework for the Destruction of Paper initiative. She has also published several industry-specific articles in recognized and peer-reviewed journals.

At TransPerfect Life Sciences, Gittens will focus on driving the continued expansion and improvement of the suite of solutions available to clients, which include sponsors, sites, and CROs. In addition, she will provide her expertise to strategic client accounts and internal teams with the goal of increasing efficiency, innovation, and overall performance in document management and trial oversight.

“I am thrilled to join the TransPerfect team and to have the opportunity to contribute to the evolution of Trial Interactive,” said Gittens. “Rapid change and remote operations are transforming clinical research, and I’m looking forward to helping our clients adapt and thrive in this new industry landscape.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “We’re excited for Gillian to join the Trial Interactive team. With her vast expertise in TMF solutions and eTMF technology, I expect her to make an immediate positive impact on clients and to bring a long-term benefit to our technology group as a whole.”

About Trial Interactive

TransPerfect’s Trial Interactive is an industry leader in practical eClinical innovation that simplifies and automates clinical processes for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world. The 21 CFR Part 11 compliant unified platform delivers an author-to-archive collaboration experience with solutions for clinical document management, site selection, site activation, elearning, compliance training, quality, and more with seamless solution interoperability and indexing to the eTMF. Trial Interactive is consistently selected by clinical professionals for providing the most comprehensive yet intuitive experience with the most complete offering of technology and expert TMF services. Trial Interactive helps study teams streamline their operations by cutting unnecessary expenses, expediting timelines, reducing compliance risks, and improving operational excellence. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

© Business Wire 2020

