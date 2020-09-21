Log in
TransPerfect : Wins International Business Award For COVID-19 Communications Initiatives

09/21/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Company Recognized with “Communications Campaign of the Year” Honor

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its COVID-19 initiatives and communications were honored by the 2020 International Business Awards®. TransPerfect was announced as a Silver winner for Communications Campaign of the Year as a result of its efforts related to the translation and distribution of COVID-19 information in multiple languages.

In April of 2020, TransPerfect created and localized a COVID-19 prevention tips video in 11 languages and made it available to corporations, customized with each company’s branding, for free. More than 1,500 videos were produced through this effort. That same month, TransPerfect mobilized to offer free virtual notary services for law firms and corporate legal departments in New York State to allow important business and legal proceedings to continue while minimizing the need for face-to-face interactions.

TransPerfect was also publicly recognized by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) for translating critical COVID-19 response information. The donation of these services enabled the city’s diverse residents to have access to updated and accurate communications.

As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Details about the International Business Awards® and the list of winners in all categories are available at https://stevieawards.com/iba.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “TransPerfect’s services were deemed essential early on in the fight against COVID-19. Fortunately, our business model has allowed us to maintain operations and to continue to service our customers throughout the crisis. We are grateful for our team’s ability to adapt to the new world of remote work and to the International Business Awards for their gracious recognition of our efforts.”

About The International Business Awards

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.


© Business Wire 2020
