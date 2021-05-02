Log in
TransPerfect : Honored as a Business Brilliance Award Finalist for Excellence in Customer Service

05/02/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it was nominated as a finalist in the annual Business Brilliance Awards for the Brilliance in Customer Service category.

The Brilliance in Customer Service award recognizes those striving to exceed customer expectations, lead the industry in standards of service, and innovate around customer experience. Judges considered how the organization measures customer satisfaction, how effectively complaints are dealt with, and how customer service has improved over time.

TransPerfect was evaluated by a panel of industry expert judges and was recognized as a finalist alongside Sunrise and Gracewell, Hunter Bond, and Markel UK, as well as other leading companies in the hospitality and financial services sectors.

The Business Brilliance Awards are organized by BOC Global Events & Training Group, a professional global event organizer and corporate training provider dedicated to helping organizations create new market space.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Thank you to BOC for recognizing one of the defining characteristics of TransPerfect: our commitment to service. We appreciate the honor and will continue to focus our efforts on delivering at the highest level for our clients.”

Details about the Business Brilliance Awards can be found on the BOC UK website.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.


© Business Wire 2021
