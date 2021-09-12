Log in
TransUnion nears $3.1 bln deal for Neustar -WSJ

09/12/2021 | 11:39pm EDT
Sept 12 (Reuters) - TransUnion could finalize by Monday a deal to buy information services company Neustar Inc for $3.1 billion, the Wall Street Journal said, a move that could help the credit rating company diversify.

The paper https://on.wsj.com/3E9tbsP cited people familiar with the matter. TransUnion and Neustar did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Virginia-based Neustar is a provider of real-time information and analysis that helps businesses identify potential customers and determines which ads to serve them.

An investment group led by private equity firm Golden Gate Capital took Neustar private in 2017 in a deal valued at $2.9 billion, including debt. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
