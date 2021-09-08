Transact : Appoints Laura Newell-McLaughlin Executive Vice President, Payments

30-Year Higher Education Veteran to Oversee Payments Strategy and Performance

Transact, the leader in innovative credential and payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced the appointment of Laura Newell-McLaughlin to Executive Vice President, Payments. Most recently, Ms. Newell-McLaughlin, served as chief of staff to the CEO and led payments strategy, creating and executing the payments growth strategy for the company.

Transact Campus Executive Vice President of Payments Laura Newell-McLaughlin (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Newell-McLaughlin began her career at Academic Management Services, where she led operations and client management. Through a series of acquisitions and divestitures, she held positions at Sallie Mae, Higher One, and Blackboard, leading product management and product development, negotiating strategic partnerships, and managing due diligence processes.

During her tenure at Transact, Ms. Newell-McLaughlin has identified and negotiated key partnerships and been a key contributor to the company’s strategic plan, particularly for the payments business. Her expertise is well known and highly regarded in the company and the industry. She is a frequent speaker within the payments category.

“Dedicating Laura’s time and talent, full time, to this division of Transact will benefit our clients and our company,” said Nancy Langer, CEO. “Her payments expertise and experience are second to none, and she has the vision to bring together the power of our closed and open loop payments platforms to provide more value-added services to our university clients and their students. I am highly confident in Laura’s ability to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and contribute to our growth strategy.”

Ms. Newell-McLaughlin earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications, with a concentration in business management and a minor in marketing, from Rhode Island College.

Transact facilitates $45 billion in payments annually for tuition, fees, meal plans, retail payments, and other student expense payments. Since 2017, the company has facilitated a total of $170.5 billion in payments for more than 12 million students annually across more than 1,300 client institutions. The company’s payments product offerings include solutions for bill presentment, digital commerce, cashiering, tuition payment plans, dynamic billing, 1098T processing, and refunds.

About Transact

Transact is the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation of serving the education community, Transact proudly assists millions of students each year with its innovative products and solutions. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

