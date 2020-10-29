Transaction Data Systems : Awarded Top Pharmacy Solution

Healthcare Insights recognizes Transactions Data Systems as the leader in independent pharmacy solutions

Transaction Data Systems (TDS), the leader in pharmacy software solutions for the independent pharmacy market, received recognition as Healthcare Insights Company of the Year 2020 as the innovative leader in Independent Pharmacy Services and Solutions. Healthcare Insights recognizes healthcare technology companies that have embraced new technologies and requirements within their healthcare niche.

TDS services more than 8,000 community pharmacies across the country, offering end-to-end solutions for pharmacy workflow, medication therapy management, data analytics, and patient engagement. TDS solutions streamline pharmacy operations in collaboration with health plans and providers to ensure seamless transitions and quality of care.

“As the largest provider of pharmacy solutions, we are unique in our complete, end-to-end approach to solution innovation and patient collaboration,” said Kevin Lathrop, TDS President. “Our focus is on the pharmacist’s involvement in the patient journey from initial engagement to treatment and how we can better facilitate the continuum of care.”

Currently, more than 93% of community pharmacies focus on improving patient outcomes through medication synchronization and adherence. TDS helps pharmacists improve care through in-workflow notifications of interventions, adherence measures, and medication therapy programs available to their patients. In the past two years, TDS pharmacies have touched more than 41 million patient lives, showcasing their ability to impact outcomes through enhanced medication services.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, TDS has continued to develop cutting-edge, patient centered solutions to meet the evolving healthcare needs of community pharmacists. Pharmacists have adapted to care planning, contactless payments, and delivery solutions. As the physician shortage and uninsured patients increase, TDS is looking for innovative solutions to ensure pharmacists are equipped to facilitate gaps in care as accessible frontline providers of healthcare.

For more information on TDS solutions, visit www.tdsclinical.com.

ABOUT TRANSACTION DATA SYSTEMS

For over 40 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of independent pharmacy. TDS, with its portfolio of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, Enhanced Medication Services, and Pharm Assess, provides pharmacy management systems and innovative technology solutions to the pharmacy industry. Proudly supporting the largest install base of independent pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands, TDS is the leading provider of Independent Pharmacy Management Software. For more information about TDS, please visit transactiondatasystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005819/en/