Transaction Data Systems : Releases Alternative to Prescription Savings Cards With New In-App Drug Pricing Solution for Rx30 and WinRx

02/23/2021 | 10:03am EST
Embedded within Transaction Data Systems’ pharmacy solutions, RxCashAssist provides pharmacists and patients the best available cash price

Transaction Data Systems (TDS), the leader in pharmacy software solutions and services, today announced the release of RxCashAssist, an in-application drug pricing solution. Seamlessly integrated in the pharmacy management system, RxCashAssist provides an instant cash price comparison to lower patient medication cost and maximize patient medication adherence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005679/en/

“Traditional discount cards lack transparency. Hidden fees and decreased margins greatly impact the revenue of our client base,” states TDS President, Kevin Lathrop. “Our pharmacists are committed to providing affordable care, and TDS is committed to developing new solutions to help maintain margins without burden to patients that are facing increasing financial responsibility.”

Patient responsibility and out of-pocket prescription costs increased by $8 billion from 2015 to 2019, according to a recent report on medicine spending and affordability in the United States. Increased costs have led to a rise in manufacturers’ rebates and various discount card programs compounding the complexity of prescription pricing and pharmacy profitability.

RxCashAssist from TDS provides a complete cash price analysis within existing pharmacy workflow, alerting users to discount opportunities. Offers are presented to the pharmacist when an available cash price is better than the patient’s current discount price. Traditional discount cards often result in the community pharmacy taking a loss and occasionally cost the patient more. RxCashAssist solves this issue by seamlessly providing pharmacists clear, affordable cash pricing for patients in need of assistance.

“I appreciate how TDS combined patient affordability and the pharmacy bottom line, making their solution a win-win,” states Travis Stoner from Summerton Drugs. “Remaining profitable in today’s current state is a challenge and I for one am grateful to have a responsive pharmacy system that cares for our success.”

“Increasing uninsured and underinsured patients, coupled with rising drug costs, are barriers to patient medication adherence and pharmacy performance,” states TDS General Manager/SVP of Pharmacy Solutions, Russell Murrow. “When patients cannot afford their medications, they are less likely to take them as prescribed. Through RxCashAssist our community pharmacies gain the pricing transparency they need to offer discounted pricing and positively impact patient outcomes.”

Learn more about RxCashAssist from Transaction Data Systems visit www.tdsclinical.com/rxcashassist.

ABOUT TRANSACTION DATA SYSTEMS

For over 40 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of the pharmacy market and pharmacy supply chain. TDS, with its portfolio of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, KloudScript, Pharm Assess, and Enhanced Medication Services provides innovative technology solutions and pharmacy management systems to the pharmacy industry. Proudly supporting one of the largest install bases of pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands, TDS is the leading provider of pharmacy focused-patent centric solutions. For more information about TDS, please visit transactiondatasystems.com.


© Business Wire 2021
