Transatlantic business strongly supports the new Trade and Technology Council

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Today's inaugural meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council in Pittsburgh is a welcome opportunity for transatlantic collaboration to set standards for new technologies, foster common approaches to global challenges like climate change, sustainable finance, WTO reform, and tackle overcapacity and unfair industrial subsidies. BusinessEurope and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are committed to making this initiative a success and look forward to engaging with officials on both sides of the Atlantic through detailed stakeholder dialogue.

BusinessEurope Director General Markus J. Beyrer said: "Business has long been calling for a platform for high-level dialogue between the EU and the U.S. that goes beyond political cycles. We are strongly committed to working together with policy-makers and make the TTC a success. It is essential to show that we can agree on a common agenda and make real progress on a wide range of issues including global trade challenges, like the WTO reform, or how to build resilience by enabling supply chains to adapt faster to disruptions or spikes in demand. The United States and the European Union can work together effectively by resolving bilateral disputes and laying the ground for a long-lasting transatlantic competitiveness."

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant said: "Companies on both sides of the Atlantic enthusiastically support the launch of this new platform. We must use it to develop common approaches to tackle challenges such as climate change and pandemic recovery, collaborate on new standards for emerging technologies, remove barriers to bilateral trade and investment, and bolster our competitiveness in the face of growing challenges from non-market economies. We must overcome differences in our approaches and work together wherever possible on this forward-looking agenda. Finally, we should also resolve immediate priorities that include providing legal certainty for data flows and lifting the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs."

More details can be found in:

Disclaimer

BUSINESSEUROPE - The Confederation of European Business published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS