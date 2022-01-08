Log in
Transatlantic cooperation on Russia and Ukraine: High Representative Josep Borrell spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

01/08/2022
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken discussed Russia's military build-up around Ukraine. High Representative Borrell shared his assessment of the situation following his visit to Ukraine, including the line of contact.

They reaffirmed the European Union and U.S. support to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and emphasised the need for Russia to de-escalate and fully implement the Minsk agreements. They underlined that any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost.

Secretary Blinken and High Representative Borrell discussed the bilateral and multilateral diplomatic engagements following the proposals presented by the Russian Federation regarding Russia's views about the security arrangements in Europe.

They underlined the United States' and the EU's enduring partnership and shared commitments to Transatlantic security and to confronting common security challenges.

They agreed that any discussion about European security will happen in coordination and with participation of the European Union.

They agreed to keep in close touch on all these priority areas.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 20:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
