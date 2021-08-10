Log in
Transcend Air Enters Agreement with GE Aviation as Engine Supplier for the Groundbreaking Vy 400 High Speed VTOL Aircraft

08/10/2021 | 07:08am EDT
Transcend Air Corporation today announced an agreement with GE Aviation to develop and certify a custom variant of GE’s class-leading CT7-8 turboshaft helicopter engine to power the Vy 400 High Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing (HSVTOL) aircraft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005353/en/

CT7-8 powered Vy 400 in ART (TM) service, in helicopter mode (Photo: Business Wire)

CT7-8 powered Vy 400 in ART (TM) service, in helicopter mode (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have optimized the Vy 400 design to shatter the current time/cost barriers for regional city-to-city travel,” said Gregory Bruell, Co-Founder and CEO of Transcend Air.

He continued, “Our Aerial Regional Transport (ARTTM) service will offer door-to-door costs lower than taking an airline today, while cutting travel time by over two-thirds – and eliminating travel hassles entirely. On top of that, GE's engines can operate on approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF, which can help us achieve lower lifecycle carbon emissions.”

The vertical takeoff and landing capabilities of the Vy 400 aircraft gives Transcend Air access to demand-rich centers of major cities. The high-speed Vy 400 travels more than 400 miles per hour, making the journey from Manhattan to Boston in just 36 minutes.

“We can complete many more passenger trips per aircraft. That combination is key to our revolutionary economics and GE will now provide the engines to deliver it,” Bruell added.

Harry Nahatis, Vice President & General Manager of GE Rotorcraft Engines, noted, “We immediately recognized the Vy 400’s disruptive potential in both civil and military rotorcraft applications, and we are excited to contribute our own world-class engines and technical expertise in helping to ensure the Vy’s success.”

Peter Schmidt, Co-Founder and COO of Transcend Air, added, “The time is now for this aircraft. We are reaping the benefits of 50 years of technology advances since the pioneering tiltwing designs of the 1960s, including computerized fly-by-wire flight control, aero-acoustics, electric control-surface actuation, the Ballistic Recovery Systems whole-airframe parachute, Sustainable Aviation Fuels, and not least, with GE’s remarkable advancements of their industry standard T700 engine family. On the day it is certified, the Vy 400 will simultaneously become the world’s fastest helicopter AND the world’s fastest single-engine civil turboprop – with CT7-8 power.”

ABOUT TRANSCEND AIR CORPORATION

Transcend Air was founded to unlock the heart of the city with a regional VTOL air service that will free business travelers from congestion on the ground and in the air. Transcend has developed the Vy 400 as the best solution for city-center to city-center mobility, with door-to-door prices lower than current air travel options, and door-to-door times that are 65% to 80% less. With the award-winning Vy 400 and Reserved Edition Vy 400R, Transcend Air is finally realizing the VTOL promise. www.Transcend.aero.

ABOUT GE AVIATION

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings. Follow GE Aviation on Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
