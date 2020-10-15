Transcript : WSJ Interview With San Francisco Fed -2

Mr. Timiraos: Of course, you and your colleagues have been rather specific around your intentions regarding the short-term interest rate, right. You laid out three conditions last month that would need to be satisfied before considering raising interest rates: You would have to judge that the economy was operating at some level of maximum employment, inflation would have to be at 2%, and you would have to have some evidence to suggest that was going to continue and overshoot 2% for some period of time. Why hasn't the Fed -- why do you think it maybe isn't as important to be as explicit about the asset-purchase intentions?

Ms. Daly: Well, really, if I stack-rank the tools that we have, I always put the short-term interest rate adjustments as our primary tool. We have a lot of historical experience. We know how it transmits through the economy. The evidence suggests that it continues to transmit quite well. We lowered the interest rate and you saw mortgage interest rates go down, car-loan rates go down, business loans go down in terms of how expensive they are. So it's working.

The second tool in the tool kit that I prioritize is forward guidance, and that's the next one we implemented, right? In September we came out and had forward guidance that gives that three-part test that you just reviewed.

And then the third tool in our tool kit is asset purchases that are meant to be like quantitative easing was after the financial crisis. Right now, our asset purchases have primarily been taken to quell financial volatility and dislocation that arose in March in the midst of the beginnings of the coronavirus. As we watch those things, I'm still -- I still believe there is an important backstop role that that's playing and we are providing support for financial conditions.

We need to think about what the fall will look like with coronavirus, ...how does the economy shape up, what is the momentum in the economy, how is the recovery going. I mean, today, you know, unemployment -- initial claims for unemployment insurance are up to almost 900,000. That's a slowdown in the labor market recovery we were seeing. And so we need to watch all of those things before we make specific decisions about our asset purchases, and I don't want to be premature in that. I think robust discussion is important, and using what I think of as step therapy on our tools -- using our best tool first and then stack-ranking in the way that I just described -- is the appropriate policy.

Mr. Timiraos: So what do you think is the next step? What would be the next step that you would take if things did get worse, if we do see more virus, more infection, and slower growth, reduced mobility perhaps as a result of that? What is it that the Fed would do next, in your view, could do next? What's left in the tool kit?

Ms. Daly: Well, I want to then come back to the point I made a little bit earlier that we don't have to pull a new tool out of the tool kit to be providing the support, the insurance, the relief to the economy that we need to have if there's additional surge in the virus or a slowdown in economic activity. That's why those three-part tests we put out are so important, because we basically told, you know, people in our economy -- Americans in our economy -- we are going to commit to use our full tool kit through the duration of the virus and until we're well on our way to achieve our dual-mandate goals: we have achieved maximum employment; we have achieved sustained 2 percent inflation on average, which is going to imply a modest overshooting over the period. These are things that are going to, you know, support and comfort the economic agents should we get another surge in the virus.

The other thing I'll say is when we're looking at the landscape of what the outcomes are for the economy, like almost every forecaster who I meet we are looking at a range of possibilities, right? The world is very uncertain right now. We don't know what's going to go on with the virus in the fall. We don't know how consumers are going to respond to additional -- a surge in the virus -- should it come. We don't know how much voluntary social distancing will take place. We don't know a lot of things. And so a risk-management strategy is to look at all of those things and give policy accommodation that supports a wide range of things.

And I believe that's what our September statement did. That is a range of support that if the economy recovers faster, we reach our dual-mandate goals more quickly and we can normalize more speedily. If it takes a protracted period for all the reasons you've just described, the tools are there, we're accommodating the economy, and that duration will be longer -- but American economy will still be supported.

Mr. Timiraos: You gave a speech in February before all of this hit, the Covid shock hit, noting how central banks for the last 40 years have been focused on preventing inflation from being too high and now the big challenge, of course, is how to prevent it from creeping too low when interest rates are pinned near zero. You said in that speech that having the tools and actually being willing to use them are two very different things. What did you mean by that?

Ms. Daly: So we have the tools to get to 2% inflation on a sustainable basis. And my concern leading into the -- before we had Covid, before the crisis -- was that we would be content with 1.8% inflation. But you see that is not true, that the framework review came out. I was very supportive -- am very supportive of the -- of the result of that framework review. We put the strategy document out. And that strategy document commits to full use of the tools. It commits to offsetting shortfalls in employment, and then achieving 2% inflation on average. I feel that is a full use of our tools.

It says that we are fully committed to price stability, defined by 2% inflation on average. And we're fully committed to full employment, finding it experientially, offsetting shortfalls, and letting inflation tell us -- wage and price inflation tell us when the labor market is really tight. Not guessing at it and then being wrong. So I feel like the call I made in February, really, I feel was played out in the policy document we all collectively agreed on. And I feel that has put us in the best place to really do the work we need to do over the next five years.

Mr. Timiraos: Now let's move on to questions from our audience. Don asks: "I'm a teacher and explain to my students how monetary and fiscal policy works to help kick-start the economy when the economy is below potential. My question, from my students' point of view: What comfort can we tell my students that all of the debt that we are accumulating will not make their lives more challenging in the future? Any advice on when we should start tackling the debt issue?"

Ms. Daly: Absolutely. And the first thing I want to do, though, is thank you for your question and your service. Teachers everywhere are on the front lines, as well as other workers. And I just want to appreciate your service. You're teaching the next generation, and we're going to keep them. So I appreciate that.

Now, to the question, I get asked this a lot. And it is the right question for young people to be asking. And the distinction I draw for them is there's two -- there's a difference in spending for consumption and spending for investment. Right now Congress passed $3 trillion. That was really spending for consumption, if you will, ensuring that Americans have unemployment insurance, they have the $1,200 extra payments if they needed them, and we had the Paycheck Protection Program. This is essential to building a bridge over the coronavirus.

But we need to quickly start to think about spending for investment, because spending for investment builds -- you accumulate some debt, but then you grow faster as a nation. If we invest in the health of our population, the education of our population, roads and bridges, digital access, we just make this a country that has more productive capacity and more people in our workforce can actually work effectively. That will create a faster growth rate. Potential growth being faster means we pay off that debt, and we don't pass that burden onto the next generation. I am personally committed, and I think all of us in this generation should be personally committed, to not passing along a mountain of debt because we didn't make the investments in our future.

Mr. Timiraos: Katherine asks: "Wealth inequality is a major issue for the country. But I've heard a number of people say that the Fed's tool kit is too blunt to address this issue, though the Fed can work to promote growth and full employment which helps everyone. Do you think it's a good idea to expand the Fed's dual mandate to include a third component of reducing wealth inequality?" And the question goes on to ask for your thoughts on this topic in general. Mary gave a speech Tuesday night detailing a lot of thoughts on this, so I would encourage interested viewers to check that out. But this idea of a third component or a third mandate for the Fed, what are your thoughts about that, Mary?

Ms. Daly: Well, let me give two thoughts on this that I would like to highlight. The first is we have one instrument and two goals already. We have a blunt instrument of the interest rate and we have price stability and full employment. I really want to highlight this full employment. So we work on those things. And when we do that, when we stimulate the economy, so we get past the coronavirus, we're stimulating the economy, we're trying to move ourselves back to full employment and price stability, then what happens? Workers get jobs, they build -- they get wage growth, they build income, and they are able to accumulate assets.

