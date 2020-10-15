Transcript : WSJ Interview With San Francisco Fed -3

The other thing that happens, though, in an expanding economy is asset valuations rise. And the stock market is one kind of asset, so of course that gets a lot of attention, but other assets are homes and businesses. The value of those rise as well. And many more Americans own businesses and have homes than are participating in the stock market. So what I as a policy maker don't want to do is take on a mandate that would be a trade-off.

I would, if we are going to reduce wealth inequality, I would have to sacrifice millions of American jobs. So the better way, in my opinion, to do this is to let the Federal Reserve work to stimulate the economy, produce jobs, you know, sustain the economy so we can have jobs, income, and the opportunity to build wealth, and then work for solutions that allow us to have more equity in who can own assets.

If you look at the asset holdings in our society, it's not just about how rapidly they rise. It's about who holds them. So many Americans -- a quarter of Americans don't even have any wealth at all -- not a home, not a business, not a stock market account. And so that's a problem that is both important and solvable, but it won't be done with monetary policy.

Mr. Timiraos: A question from Mitchell, who asks: "So many states and local governments are going to be cash-strapped due to the loss of tax revenues during the pandemic. What impact will there be on full economic recovery due to the probable need to increase taxes? Will California, in particular, be able to continue to increase taxes without seeing wealthy people begin to migrate to other states?"

Ms. Daly: Well, these are questions that state and -- states and localities are grappling with. And just to put that question in context -- I really appreciate that question -- when we have a recession of any type, but certainly one like this, it is putting a tremendous amount of pressure on states and localities. They are the providers of health-care services, schooling services, of, you know, infrastructure services. So all of those services are being utilized in ways that are both unprecedented and expensive, and so they're draining resources rapidly. So, through no fault of their own, states are now finding themselves in the red.

This is unlikely to be solved with any tax policy a state can take. We're going to need federal fiscal stimulus that directs some of the resources to states and localities if we're going to fully be able to allow them to recover, deliver the services that are essential to their citizens, and fully recover. Those are the types of things we need to do, and it's why I keep, with my colleagues, asking for more fiscal stimulus. Really, this is not -- it's an unprecedented event, really. It hasn't happened in a 100 years, and we're going to need all of us collectively putting the resources we have together to make sure that everybody gets through it, including states and localities.

Mr. Timiraos: Are there lessons we can learn from the last expansion, from 10 years ago, where we saw austerity in government spending at the federal, state, and local levels?

Ms. Daly: I think there are lessons from that. What we saw -- if you just evaluate the last expansion, that was a very big shock with a lot of fallout from the financial crisis. But a decade is too long to have so many people who are sidelined come back into the labor market, come back into their livelihoods and businesses. It's just too long.

And the main lesson I had from that -- and you can see this in other countries, too -- is that fiscal austerity at a time of tremendous pain in the economy, tremendous disruption and dislocation, is a double whammy. It's a double shock, right? You have the recession and then you have the belt-tightening, and that's exactly the opposite of what you need. We need to open up a little bit, provide the bridge, and invest in this infrastructure that allows us to grow faster. I mean, let's be a better economy when we're through with this, not a worse one.

Mr. Timiraos: Steven asks: "What does the Fed see when you look at the performance of consumer-credit portfolios -- auto loans, retail? Are deferral and forbearance programs clouding the picture by pushing potential defaults and write-offs down the road? Is there a tsunami of credit-portfolio write-downs and credit contractions looming in the next couple of quarters?"

Ms. Daly: Great question. It's something we watch carefully. You know, right when we had this -- the Covid hit and you started seeing offerings of forbearance, et cetera, this is immediately what we start watching.

I was very fortunate to have my community bankers in last week with credit unions, community banks. We have these councils, we had them in, and we asked this very question. What they said to me is that right now their portfolios are in good shape. They had given forbearance. They had worked out deals and arrangements with their borrowers early in the pandemic. And as the economy started to reopen, those individuals, those businesses were able to start repaying their loans. So right now, things are in a good position.

What they're worried about, what I'm worried about, is that we're not through Covid yet. And if we find ourselves with a protracted, you know, fall, another surge, or even just a protracted ability to get our health concerns under control, then that puts additional pressure on there. So I wouldn't yet call it a tsunami, but I would definitely say we need to be watching the water, watching the horizon, looking for it.

And importantly, this is something that I want everybody to remember, myself included, is that behind every one of those concerns is a business owner that is worried, up at night worrying, are they going to lose their livelihood; are they going to have to lay off their workers. So these are really important problems, and again require not only the Federal Reserve but our fiscal agents to do everything we can to make sure that does not happen.

Mr. Timiraos: Adam asks, "It seems like the Fed has replaced their focus on U-3-based measures of labor-market slack with something more like nihilism. We don't have any idea how much slack there is. How credible is this framework? As the latest summary of economic projections shows, everyone still has an estimate of the natural rate of unemployment in their heads. Do we really believe these won't significantly guide their decisions?" There are more questions to the question, but I'll stop there.

Ms. Daly: So first I'm impressed that someone knows about U-3. That's always something -- I'm geeked out on that. And it's not an either -- it's not a black and white, like the description of the question sort of puts it. It's not if we don't use U-3 then we don't know anything.

There is a sense that we use a dashboard. I mean, that's what I do. I've used a dashboard since the financial crisis. You know, in the beginnings of the financial crisis you really learn that any one measure of the labor market is insufficient to paint the entire picture. You need to look at a dashboard of indicators. And we were -- when we look at the unemployment rate and natural rate of unemployment, it's one measure of a benchmark about whether or not we are getting near full employment.

But just because you near something doesn't mean you've achieved it. And I think what I see in the framework statement, the strategy statement, which I do think is quite credible, is humility, a humility that one single number does not an economy define. And what we're saying to everyone listening is we will use guides, of course. We're not -- we're scientific. We're evidence-based people. So we're using models. We're using data. We're talking to our contacts.

And we're also following the basic laws of economics. How do you know that something's in short supply? The price goes up. So how are we going to know that the labor market is tight, that we're getting close to full employment? We're going to see it in wage growth and we're going to see it in price inflation. And when we see it there, we're going to know that we've achieved it. That's learning where full employment is experientially. It's not without guidance, but it is with some humility.

Mr. Timiraos: We're running close to the end of time, so this may be our last question. Julia asks: Do you favor tying your asset purchases to economic goals?

Ms. Daly: So this is a very important question. There's always this idea...in the financial crisis, we experimented with a lot of things, right? We had date-based guidance. We had threshold-based guidance. We had just we'll lower for longer guidance. And all of those things have their merits and have their costs.

What I prefer to do right now is something I said earlier, use a strong risk-management strategy. We have so much uncertainty right now about the coronavirus and how it will affect the economy that we need to keep our minds open and we need to be agile, flexible, and prepared to do whatever it takes. It's just recommitting to what Chair Powell said early on in the crisis. The Fed is fully committed to using every tool in its tool kit to do its job to help the American people. And part of that job is watching, waiting, and being at the ready. And that's where we are.

Mr. Timiraos: I guess, and I will make this the last question, there's a critique right now that says this Fed is ignoring two decades of research and practice around the hazards of the zero lower bound, interest rates at zero, that you should have more aggressive commitments, and that the tentative or discretionary nature of that kind of policy might undermine the assumed benefits. What do you say to people who are making that critique of Fed policy at this moment?

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 1508ET