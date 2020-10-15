Log in
Transcript : WSJ Interview With San Francisco Fed -4-

10/15/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

Ms. Daly: I've heard that. I think if that was true, I would see it in the forward rates. I would see the forward rates moving around. I would see the long rate departing from the expectations that we've set out. So, you know, I'm an evidence-based person. I look for it in the data. And while I admit that's a concern,...but we're watching it.

And so right now, I don't see any evidence that that's true. And I feel like the trade-off to have a specific rule that says we are going to hold to something no matter what, that's not good risk mitigation. I don't think that delivers the best policy for the American people. I think you want active debate, as many voices at the table as possible, and you want people to come up with a solution that fits the day. And that's what we're doing.

Mr. Timiraos: Well, that is all the time we have. Mary, thank you very much for joining us today. It's a pleasure to have you. I miss getting to travel around the country to meet with you and your colleagues. But doing this in our home offices, or in your office virtually in this case, is the next-best thing. So thank you very much for joining us.

MS. Daly: Completely my pleasure. It's actually lovely to see you, and really enjoyed it. Thank you so much for having me.

Mr. Timiraos: And to all the viewers out there, thank you so much for joining us today as well.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 1508ET


