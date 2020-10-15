Transcript : WSJ Interview With San Francisco Fed -4

Ms. Daly: I've heard that. I think if that was true, I would see it in the forward rates. I would see the forward rates moving around. I would see the long rate departing from the expectations that we've set out. So, you know, I'm an evidence-based person. I look for it in the data. And while I admit that's a concern,...but we're watching it.

And so right now, I don't see any evidence that that's true. And I feel like the trade-off to have a specific rule that says we are going to hold to something no matter what, that's not good risk mitigation. I don't think that delivers the best policy for the American people. I think you want active debate, as many voices at the table as possible, and you want people to come up with a solution that fits the day. And that's what we're doing.

