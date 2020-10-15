Transcript : WSJ Interview With San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly discussed the central bank's tool kit and the need for a combined monetary and fiscal push to support the U.S. economy through the Covid-19 shock. She was speaking at a ASK WSJ event held virtually on Thursday, moderated by Nick Timiraos, The Wall Street Journal's chief economics correspondent. Here is a transcript, lightly edited for length and clarity.

Nick Timiraos: Hello, and welcome to another addition of Ask WSJ. I'm Nick Timiraos, The Wall Street Journal's chief economics correspondent.

And I'm very pleased to be joined today by Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Mary, thanks so much for joining us.

Mary Daly: It's my pleasure. I look forward to it. Thank you.

Mr. Timiraos: For the next 30 minutes or so we're going to talk through the current economic situation and how the Fed has taken steps to cushion the shocks posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Please send us your questions in the chat. We have folks reviewing your questions as we speak, and they'll be selecting a few to post here to answer.

So let's get started, Mary. What do you see as the biggest risks to the economic outlook right now? And do you see a good potential for any positive surprises?

Ms. Daly: So the coronavirus remains the biggest risk to the economic outlook. We still have Covid with us. It's more contained, I think, than it was early in the spring, but less contained than we need it to be to fully recover and have a full recovery. That, of course, creates a lot of uncertainty. So I think another risk on the economy is just the fatigue of uncertainty. Over time people feel uncertain. They hunker down. The positive surprises are that -- I think this is really good news -- is that people still want to come out and do things as they feel safe. So as we get more control over the coronavirus, hopefully getting a mitigation strategy, a therapeutic, a vaccine, I feel confident that American consumers and businesses are ready to reengage in economic activity.

Mr. Timiraos: In remarks you delivered on Tuesday night, you said that the Fed's policy stance you thought was in a good position right now, but you have also said and many of your colleagues have said that more fiscal support, that is direct spending from Congress and the White House will be needed. It looks like there may not be more fiscal support in the next few months. And I wonder, would your outlook for the economy change if there was no additional fiscal support?

Ms. Daly: It would change, because the bridge that we are trying to build to get Americans over the coronavirus depends considerably on fiscal agents doing the part that they need to do to complement the policies we've taken at the Fed. We have households and businesses that desperately need support to continue to manage, through no fault of their own, a virus that took their jobs, their livelihood, their incomes. This is something we have to -- all of us have to -- chip in, do it together, and bridge them through this, so that we're collectively in the best position to recover going forward. Without that fiscal stimulus, my outlook is quite a bit more muted. And whether it's next month or the month after probably doesn't determine the outlook for the next couple of years, but it definitely does determine how much suffering and pain many American households face.

Mr. Timiraos: Would that change your view about the Fed's policy being in a good position? That is, if the outlook was more muted because the fiscal support doesn't come through -- again, we're talking about maybe the next three or four months -- would that call for the Fed to do something more than it is already doing?

Ms. Daly: So the way that I think of policy -- and I think this is a very common misconception. If you don't mind, I'll take an opportunity to clear it up. Is that we took policy action in September that said: We're going to keep our policy rate where it is, keep accommodating growth and stimulating growth until we're past the coronavirus and we're fully back on track to achieve, sustainably, our dual-mandate goals. That means that we're going to continue to provide treatment until those goals are met. So if we have a more muted recovery, that means we would have to provide that support for longer. But just because you don't see us change the stance of policy each meeting doesn't mean that we've withdrawn support or are no longer providing support to the economy. Every month that we have let the policy rate where it is, is more accommodation for the economy.

Mr. Timiraos: And so to take a step back maybe for viewers who haven't followed every move, the Fed cut its short-term rate to zero in March. You bought a lot of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities from March to June and have continued to buy at a pace of $120 billion a month. There are a bunch of different credit or lending backstop programs the Fed has put forward. All of those are still there. And as you noted, at the September meeting you laid out a three-part test that would commit to keep interest rates at zero until those -- until you've reached those benchmarks.

I wonder, though -- and a number of questions have come in saying, why is the Fed talking so much about fiscal policy right now? Are Fed policy makers talking more about fiscal policy because monetary policy has done all that it can reasonably accomplish, or is it because the other tools in your tool kit you just don't think are that effective? Why is there such a drumbeat right now from you and your colleagues on fiscal policy?

Ms. Daly: The reason there's such a drumbeat is because we're in a global pandemic, something we haven't faced in a 100 years. If you go back to our forefathers, in 1913 they created the Federal Reserve and created clear roles. The Federal Reserve's job is to use the short-term interest rate and its asset-buying capabilities to stimulate the economy, accommodate and stimulate the economy, through the interest-rate channel, making it cheaper for households and businesses to buy and sell goods.

So we've fully activated our tools. But the original design of the Fed was that it would be complemented by fiscal actions that were the spending side of things. For the lending side, the spending side also needs to do its part if we're going to weather this storm and get the economy back on track.

And so you see, myself and others going out and saying these two things need to come together or else we will have an incomplete solution. And in a global pandemic, with so many Americans out of work, losing their livelihoods, losing their health, we cannot afford not to be doing good policy. Optimal policy is to bridge the American people, bridge the economy, and get us in the best place we can to recover once Covid is behind us.

Mr. Timiraos: The minutes for your September policy meeting, which were released last week, showed that some of your colleagues thought the Fed would need to further assess and communicate how the Fed's asset purchases, the Treasury and mortgage-backed security purchases, could further support the Fed's goals. Do you think more clarity is needed about what the Fed is doing with those asset purchases?

Ms. Daly: So, just for listeners who might not keep up with the day to day on this, you know, the way we think about doing our job at the FOMC -- and you see this in all the public commentary, but I'll speak for myself -- is that we're always actively debating what do we need to do, how do we need to do it, do we need to communicate it better.

And right now we are in the discussions, of course...think about why we originally buy assets. We buy assets to settle dislocations in financial markets across a range of financial assets. And those facilities that we opened did the job. They're also providing an important backstop.

You know, we're not out of Covid yet. As I said at the beginning, Covid determines how the economy recovers. And so it's providing valuable insurance to have those backstops there in the event that we get some more spikes in Covid across the world, across the country, and financial markets get a little rattled. They know we're there, lender of last resort, willing to provide the liquidity should liquidity be needed.

So I think all of those things are important. And, of course, asset purchases also shape the yield curve and provide the support along the yield curve. As you mentioned at the outset of the remarks that we need to control the short-term interest rate directly, but our asset purchases also control interest rates along the yield curve.

So all of those things are important. And to make sure that we're doing our best policy, we need to continue to discuss and think about this almost, you know, constantly.

Mr. Timiraos: So two questions here: How long do you think the Fed will need to buy bonds at the current pace? And, are there circumstances under which you could see an increase in the pace of bond purchases?

Ms. Daly: Well, let me say that just like I said as you mentioned on my remarks on Tuesday, I think policy is in a good place right now. I think that our interest-rate actions we've taken, the forward guidance we've taken and the asset purchases we're doing have really got markets where we want them to be, and importantly, expectations among households and businesses and market participants where we need them to be about that three-part test you named; you know, the coronavirus is behind us and we're on track to achieve our dual-mandate goal.

So I wouldn't want to front run any deliberations or discussions about what we need to do going forward by saying under this condition or that condition. We watch the range of conditions and look at how our tools are playing out; so watching those things, absolutely. Making decisions about what to do today, right now I think policy is in a very good place.

