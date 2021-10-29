Transcript of G20 Sherpa's Special Briefing on Prime Minister's Visit to Italy

Shri Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson:A very good afternoon to all of you. Appreciate your presence here, those of you joining here with us in Rome. I know some of you have come all the way from New Delhi for the Prime Minister's visit. And of course, to all colleagues who are joining from India through our live stream on the internet. This is a very important visit, as you know, Prime Minister is in Rome to attend the G20 that begins tomorrow. Of course, a summit involves a lot of pre-summit activities, and we are particularly honoured and privileged, sir, that Honourable Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Ji who's actually in this capacity, the Sherpa of the G20 process is very unique role that he plays in this and has been closely involved with the entire pre-summit as well as the summit declarations. We have the honour of having him here with us to give us a sense of where we are as the summit commences tomorrow. And then perhaps after his opening remarks, we'll take a few questions depending on the time. Without further adieu, sir the floor is yours.

Shri Piyush Goyal, CIM & G20 Sherpa:Thank you very much. Namaste. I'm delighted to share with you some of the updates of the progress we have made while discussing the various elements of the leaders' declaration that will come out of the meeting of the leaders of the G20 nations on 30th and 31st of October. We were delighted to welcome Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Rome this morning, he will be here for a series of bilateral exchanges to call on and meet His Holiness the Pope at the Vatican and then participate at the G20 summit tomorrow and day after. This is my first in person interaction with all the G20 Sherpas of various countries, and I believe the various bilateral meetings, engagements and the dialogue that we have had over the last three days to finalise the outcomes of the G20 Summit have truly been very, very invigorating, very much in the interest of India, India's trade, India's long term growth towards prosperity, and very much aligned with the theme of the G20 in Rome, people, planet and prosperity. The G20 as we are all aware has emerged as the premium global forum for international cooperation. I call it the premier global forum because it represents nearly 80% of global GDP, 75% of global trade and nearly two thirds of the world population.

The agenda of the just concluded meeting so far, has included significant interventions by India and some of the main issues on which India has focused and made very meaningful interventions through the last three days are as follows. One on health I'm very happy to share with you that broadly, the G20 nations have endorsed India's position that extensive COVID-19 immunisation is a global public good. I'm also happy to share with you that we got tremendous support from the G20 Nations for our suggestion on mutual recognition of travel documents, including testing and vaccine certificates. Two, on sustainable development and food security, India insisted that the policies must protect the interests of small and marginal farmers, conserve local food cultures, which in turn will be very important for our food security. Third, on climate change and environment, India has spoken very strongly on the need for critical enablers for galvanising Global Climate Action, which includes commensurate long term, concessional climate finance, access to affordable and sustainable technology and commitment to adopt sustainable lifestyles and responsible and consumption patterns, which are suited to eliminating waste, something which was highlighted in the Sustainable Development Goal 12. And, by and large, the developed countries are in agreement with India. The discussions on this are still ongoing.

On economic recovery item four, as co-chairs of the G20 framework working group, India is ensuring that there is no premature withdrawal of support and the most vulnerable sections are provided necessary support. The G20 has agreed to extend the debt service suspension initiative till the end of 2021 thereby giving some breathing space to those in need and vulnerable around the world. Fifth, on tax reforms, India has pushed the G20 nations to address the mismatch between source of generation of profits and the jurisdiction where profits are taxed. This will ensure that large multinational corporations pay a minimum effective corporate tax in the country of operation. Sixth, on anti-corruption, where India is the G20 co-chair of the anti-corruption working group this year, we have contributed towards the five think pieces related to asset recovery, information sharing, law enforcement cooperation, technology and denial of safe haven. Seven, on women's empowerment, education and employment India supports the G20's emphasis on women's empowerment. We strongly advocated for the inclusion of language against gender based violence and supported the new policy framework of G20 on remote working arrangements. Eighth, on tourism and culture, India highlighted the importance of recovery of the tourism sector, especially given the impact of COVID-19 on this sector. We welcome the G20 focus on creative economy and preserving cultural heritage. Nine, on the digital economy the G20's endorsement of using data for development is under consideration. India strongly pushed for the need for balancing along with data free flow with trust, a narrative for cross border data flows and accommodating development imperatives of the developing countries.

Ladies and gentlemen, friends, India's voice in the G20 represents the voice of all less developed countries and developing nations. We speak for the low and middle income countries. It was following Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's suggestion to the Saudi leadership in 2020, that the G20 convened an extraordinary summit on the COVID-19 situation last year. This year, Italy convened a special summit to leverage the G20's influence in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. India actively participated and the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi played an important role in building the world's efforts towards a more inclusive government in Afghanistan. The G20 also focused on the respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, specially the rights of women, children, minorities and vulnerable people in Afghanistan according to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and other relevant international instruments.

Friends, India is going to take on the G20 presidency on 1st December 2022 and we will be the president and take the chairship of G20 for the year 2023. We will enter the Troika on 1st December 2021 and will play a leadership role on the issues and concerns of the developing countries and emerging market economies in the G20 Forum under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Our efforts in building more consensus and building back the support of all the developed nations towards resilient supply chains and faster recovery of vulnerable economies of low income and developing countries has been widely appreciated by other G20 members and we shall continue to represent the voice of the low and middle income countries. Thank you.

Shri Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson:Thank you very much, sir, for that comprehensive approach. We'll take a few questions now. Okay, just hold on I start off. Please introduce yourself and the news outlet from which you're asking.

Sidhant:Hi, sir I'm Sidhant from WION my question is on the COVID vaccine you said that mutual acquisition of vaccines has been proposed when it comes to G20 grouping. How many countries in the G20 grouping have supported India and specifically on Afghanistan, what is India's plan when it comes to the grouping? The Prime Minister had been giving proposals, can we expect a proposal from the Prime Minister specifically on Afghanistan?

Shri Piyush Goyal, CIM & G20 Sherpa:Well as regards the support on COVID vaccines being mutually recognised, by and large there is broad consensus, because all the nations wish to restart travel, restart economic activity and bring back normalcy. The pace at which vaccination is increasing, the huge role that India is playing both in the vaccination plan in India and the role that we are playing and we propose to play in the coming months and years to help the world vaccinate has been very, very widely welcomed by almost all the G20 nations and we are working towards an acceptable language to bring that within the G20 framework. Maybe you would like to address the other question.

Shri Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson:As I said, I think on this one sir, I think we'll wait for without prejudging what the Prime Minister would do. And I think anyway, let's focus on the G20 which sir has said and we'll come back to this and further briefing. Pranay please.

Pranay:"Sir, Pranay upadhyay ABP News se. Aapne kaha ki jo India ka stand tha uss par support mila hai jo TRIPS WAIVER ki baat thi, kya uss bare mein bhi koi baat hui hai jo India ka Initiative tha? Aur ek sawal aur tha mera ki economic recovery ke liye terrorism ek important issue hai jis ko bharat uthata raha hai. Kya uss aspect par bhi G20 ke declaration ke aandar koi aspect charcha mein aaya ho, kya hum expect kar sakte hein? (Questioned in Hindi; Approximate Translation) Sir Pranay Upadhyay from ABP News. You said that the stand of India has been supported on the talks of TRIPS WAIVER, has there been any talk on the initiative of India? And one more question, that terrorism is an important issue for economic recovery, which India has been raising. Is there any aspect that has come under discussion in the G20 announcement on that aspect too, can we expect?"

Shri Piyush Goyal, CIM & G20 Sherpa:"Bahut Aachi baaten aapane poochhi. Jahaan tak TRIPS WAIVER ka sawal hai, iske baare mein South Africa aur Bharat ne kuchh proposals vishv ke samaksh rakhe hain. Uske sambandh mein adhikaansh deshon ne samarthan bhi diya hai. Kuchh deshon ne kuchh alternative proposals koi naye dhang se ussi objective ko meet karne ki baat ki hai, ki jahaan tak vaccine ki availability badhe, vaccine sabke liye upalabdh ho, uske liye kuchh aur tareekon se ye uplabdh karae jaen. Usski kuchh deshon ne baat kee hai, jiski charcha WTO mein ho rahee hai aur South Africa ke jo Vaanijya Mantri hain aur mere beech kal raat ko bhi lagbhag ek ghanta is vishay mein video conferencing par charcha hui hai. Hum donon desh poore vishv ke developing world ko aur kai viksit desh ko bhee represent karte hain jinhonne iss mein hamen samarthan diya hai aur hamaaree lagaataar charcha WTO framework par ispe chal rahi hai aur G-20 mein bhee hamane is vishay ko rakha hai. Aur is vishay par kuchh savaal kuchh deshon ke hain jisko hum uchit star par address kar rahe hein. Terrorism Aatankavaad ke khilaf to mujhe lagta hai poora vishv ek aavaaj mein ekjut hokar bolta hai. Aapko shaayad dhyan hoga manniye Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ji ne aatankavaad aur antararaashtreey star par jo aatankavaad ki ladai hai ismein sabhee G-20 deshon ko sammilit karne ki baat kuchh varsh pahle rakhi thi. Uss baat ko sabhee deshon ne sveekaar kiya tha aur tab se lagaatar aatankavaad ke upar jo prahar hai uss mein sabhi desh Bharat ke saath kandhe se kandha lagaakar khade hain. (Answered in Hindi; Approximate Translation) You asked a lot of nice questions. As far as TRIPS WAIVER is concerned, South Africa and India have put forward some proposals in front of the world. Most of the countries have also given support in this regard. Some countries have presented some alternative proposals in a new way to meet the same objective, that the availability of the vaccine should be ample, the vaccine should be available to all, for that it should be made available in some other ways, it has been talked about by some countries, which are being discussed in the WTO. And the Commerce Minister of South Africa and I have discussed this topic last night also on video conferencing for about an hour. We both represent the developing nations of the whole world and also many developed countries who have supported us in this and our constant discussion is going on within WTO framework and we have raised this topic in G-20 also. And there are some questions on this subject from some countries, which we are addressing at the appropriate level. Against terrorism, I think the whole world speaks united in one voice. You will probably notice that Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji had talked about including all G-20 countries in the fight against terrorism at international level, a few years ago. That was accepted by all the countries and since then all the countries are standing shoulder to shoulder with India in the constant attack against terrorism."

Shri Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson:Before taking the next question, since there are some people who don't speak Hindi just for a quick translation of that, summary rather. The question on trips, Honourable Minister mentioned that almost everyone is supportive of the idea somehow presented alternative proposals to achieve the same objective of making sure the vaccines reach everybody and they're affordable and accessible and discussions are underway. As regards the issue of terrorism, I think the world speaks with one voice across the world that this is against terrorism, and Prime Minister himself had spoken about this in G20 and all have accepted this. And this is of course discussion on trips are a WTO issue and that's where the discussion would happen more than here. We'll take the next question you.

Shri Piyush Goyal, CIM & G20 Sherpa:Manish Ji, as far as the issue about defaulters and economic defaulters is concerned; I think India has been a strong proponent of global action in this regard. There are laws of land of different countries which have to be respected but we are trying to build up a coalition and that is the role India played as co-chair of the working group also to try and bring a broader consensus for faster action on economic defaulters looking for safe haven. In terms of our specific contribution, I think the various issues that I highlighted the nine points on the agenda that I just spoke about were all only those issues where India played a very significant role in terms of flagging of the issue and in terms of trying to build consensus around the table and get them incorporated in the texts, whether it's bringing health to the forefront in terms of acceptance of vaccines, mutual recognition of documents where it was earlier proposed only as a travel issue. India along with some other likeminded countries were able to push it into the health paragraphs so that it takes a more important centre stage when it comes to handling the current pandemic and possibly future pandemics. And similarly, for example, on food security, sustainable development, on several parts of climate change and environment, where the SDG 12 was brought into the discussion and brought into the table so that responsible lifestyles and eliminating wasteful consumption can also find traction amongst the nations is clearly something India batted for very strongly. We have been in the finance track played an important role in ensuring a longer period before the rollback or withdrawal of support starts so that vulnerable sections are given a longer period to recover on tax reforms. I think many of you are aware India was one of the most important voices and Prime Minister Modi over the years has been consistently focusing on a minimum global tax so that people who find safe haven and avoid paying tax in any jurisdiction also come within the ambit of taxation. On women's empowerment while it was an issue which obviously had very, very broad consensus, India also helped in preparing the language and the framework, which was acceptable to all sections. So there were certain divergent views, but we helped coalesce all of them to bring an acceptable language. Similarly, on our food cultures, on food security, on several issues we have been able to bring to the fore the world's attention. Thank you.

Ileana Hipaa:Hello, I'm Ileana Hipaa from Bloomberg News. I spoke today with your colleague from Russia with the Russian Sherpa. She also said that she hopes for some decisions at G20 summit to be made on the vaccine certificates recognition. But will you be able to tell a little bit more, in details exactly what your hope is, whether it will be included in the communiqué, because according to the draft, we've seen, there was nothing about the mutual recognition of the vaccine certification as of yesterday. So maybe by Sunday, we'll see something concrete in the written form. So first will be this about mutual recognition of the vaccine certification, which seems bit easier than just to recognise each other's vaccines in order to, or it will be even step further to recognise each other's vaccines, not just certificates.

Shri Piyush Goyal, CIM & G20 Sherpa:Well, I think there are both aspects, the recognition of the vaccine and the recognition of the certificate but we also very much are focusing to see how we can help build the capacity for faster approvals or let's say for larger number of vaccines to be approved because we are seeing a number of vaccines developed in different parts of the world. So we are looking at strengthening the processes so that more vaccines, if found appropriate within the scientific framework, get approval. But in terms of recognition of vaccines and their certifications, we all also recognise what nations would have as public policy and their own requirements of transparency, efficacy, or public health and safety.

Ileana Hipaa:We'll see in the declaration anything on that?

Shri Piyush Goyal, CIM & G20 Sherpa:We're quite confident that there's broad consensus, and the language is being worked out on how we can bring it in, to bring in the sense and bring confidence to the world that we are all committed to faster recovery, resilient recovery, yet at the same time ensuring that there's sufficient policy space for nations to protect their own national interest. Thank you.

Ileana Hipaa:May I ask you just one more question if it's possible. On coal, you know that coal is also discussing point in G20 summit here. How much money India needs to start its transition from coal, if we talk about funding?

Shri Piyush Goyal, CIM & G20 Sherpa:India has been one of the most responsible nations worldwide in terms of meeting our Intended Nationally Determined Contributions INDCs which are made at and post Paris. India was the leader who brought several developing and less developed countries on the table in Paris, to make Paris successful. We are one of the few G20 countries now officially recognised by independent third party evaluation, who have met or possibly will exceed the INDCs that we had projected under the Paris Agreement. We have done all of this, despite the fact that several other nations who had made commitments, commitments on finance, commitments on technology have yet to fulfil their commitments. There's been significant discussion on this subject around the table at the Sherpa track and the discussions are ongoing on how to reflect the collective effort and the need for all nations to meet their targets, for all nations to be ambitious, going forward and for all nations to fulfil the commitments that were made particularly in terms of technology, finance, and a greater supportive role to make the world a safer place to live in.

Shennoi:I'm Shennoi, local Italian media, Minister, both India and Italy the host have very large small medium and micro enterprises and both the economies are very much based on these, especially family owned companies which have been hit the most by the pandemic. Is there anything specific that the G20 is doing about these companies and this kind of an economic setup.

Shri Piyush Goyal, CIM & G20 Sherpa:Well, the G20 recognises that the MSME sector, which is a very large employment creator in almost all countries is a very, very crucial sector, it deserves particular attention and broadly almost all countries as per the data available before us have made specific provisions. India has been at the forefront of supporting our MSME sectors through several initiatives under the `Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' package and we continue to support our MSME sector towards a faster and more resilient recovery.

Shri Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson:Sir, let me end this and thank you very much sir for your presence here. Appreciate very candid conversation. To all of you joining in live as well as people here we will try to bring you more information about Honourable Prime Minister's other engagements today during the day later this afternoon. Stay tuned to this channel. Good evening.

