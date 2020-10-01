Log in
Transformative HR Advisory and Technology Firm RADICL Launches — From Founders of Modern Survey

10/01/2020 | 09:12am EDT

Traditional Employee Engagement is Not Enough—How Companies Manage Their People Strategy Will Require a Radical Shift

Modern Survey co-founders Dan Riley and Patrick Riley announce a movement of inspired change with the launch of a new human resources advisory and technology firm, RADICL, designed to meet at the intersection of employee engagement, experience and culture. What inspires, motivates and engages people is changing beyond what happens at work. RADICL believes in the whole-person experience, which has become a critical focus area for organizations as they remodel their people strategy for the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005331/en/

RADICL co-founders Dan and Patrick Riley (Photo: Business Wire)

RADICL co-founders Dan and Patrick Riley (Photo: Business Wire)

The co-founders of RADICL—serial technology entrepreneurs and brothers Dan and Patrick Riley—sold their employee engagement technology company, Modern Survey, to human resources firm Aon in 2016. Both became partners at Aon after the acquisition, leading the successful integration of the Modern Survey platform into Aon’s global business as well as providing strategy consulting to clients around the world. Since leaving Aon, Dan and Patrick have been advising and working with HR technology companies, and co-produced the award-winning Hollywood film Tuscaloosa (2020).

“We have been planning to launch a new enterprise for some time, building upon our deep experience in and knowledge of the human resources industry,” says co-founder Patrick Riley. “But in today’s altered landscape of COVID and social unrest, the shift in how and where we work has created a critical need to redesign employee experience. The relevance and urgency for what we offer has made it clear the time is now to bring RADICL to market.”

“Traditional employee engagement is not enough to understand the whole-person experience,” says co-founder Dan Riley. “The context for work has changed, and there is an obligation for companies to provide something greater, act responsibly, and give back. With heightened social uncertainty and stress, workers expect their employers to understand who they are as a whole person. This includes their personal pursuits and lives, and they expect those organizations to address important topics including social justice, environmental sustainability and community involvement.”

“Human resources professionals and the companies they represent are facing turbulence, and we anticipate a huge demand for the strategies and technologies RADICL will deliver,” continues Patrick Riley.

“Change is meant to be uncomfortable,” adds Dan Riley. “RADICL is a movement to overcome inertia — because organizations today have an obligation to take action so they may do better for the humans who work for them.”

RADICL is a human resources advisory and technology firm that makes inspired change possible. We believe in the power of radical thinking and the importance of tolerance, trust and transparency as organizations reassess their place in a changing world. RADICL will re-architect the whole-person experience for employees through new ideas and technologies. Find us on LinkedIn and at radicl.work.


© Business Wire 2020
