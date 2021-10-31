Log in
Transforming Egypt's Healthcare System Project - P167000

10/31/2021 | 01:47am EDT
The objective of the Transforming Egypt's Healthcare System Project is to: (i) improve the quality of primary and secondary health care services, (ii) enhance demand for health and family planning services, and (iii) support the prevention and control of Hepatitis C. There are four components to the project, the first component being strengthen primary healthcare, family planning and community activities. This component will mainly finance results...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 05:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS