Transforming Health Systems for Universal Care - P152394

The development objective of the Transforming Health Systems for Universal Care Project for Kenya is to improve utilization and quality of primary health care (PHC) services with a focus on reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health (RMNCAH) services. The project comprises of three components. The first component, improving PHC results aims to improve the delivery, utilization, and quality of PHC services at the county level with...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

