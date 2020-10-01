Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transforming Health in a Low-Income Community in NYC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 10:48am EDT

New York, NY, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transforming health and addressing health disparities in low-income communities is a significant challenge that requires investment and collaboration by multiple sectors. A new study led by researchers at The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) on the Claremont Healthy Village Initiative in the South Bronx, published in the Journal of Urban Health, found that this type of collaboration has the potential to improve the health of a community. The initiative’s successful approach includes bringing in new resources, strengthening local partnerships, and increasing access to health programming and services. 

“NYAM’s evaluation of the Claremont Healthy Village Initiative demonstrates the benefits of healthcare partnerships that work closely with community-based organizations and residents to increase access and resources, build healthier communities and reduce longstanding inequities,” said NYAM President Dr. Judith A. Salerno, MD, MS. “This approach is consistent with NYAM’s belief that changing systems, breaking down barriers and creating access are all essential to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to live a healthy life.” 

With support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, researchers from NYAM’s Center for Evaluation and Applied Research (CEAR) led a two-year assessment of the Claremont Healthy Village Initiative (CHVI), a partnership with BronxCare (a local hospital), Healthfirst (a not-for-profit health insurance provider) and nearly 20 community-based organizations. Launched in 2012, CHVI is a pioneering partnership that works to address the broader determinants of health in the Claremont/Morrisania neighborhood of the South Bronx. Claremont is a low-income community with disproportionately high rates of poor health (22% of adults in Claremont have diabetes and 36% are obese) and premature mortality (at 76.2 years, life expectancy is 5 years shorter than the NYC average). 

NYAM’s evaluation of CHVI found positive outcomes at the structural level including strengthened partnerships; increased visibility, recognition and connections for local organizations, including with policy makers; and access to funding and resources that enabled these organizations to offer more services to the community. In addition, over half of community members surveyed perceived improvements in access to health services, opportunities to eat healthy, and activities for youth, all of which have been key components of CHVI programming efforts. 

“Healthfirst remains dedicated to optimal health outcomes in this being a part of this Healthy Village,” said Susan J. Beane, MD, Executive Medical Director, Clinical Partnerships, Healthfirst. “Early in the project we realized that in order for it to be most effective, we couldn’t dictate what the community needed. So the program grew organically by listening to the residents tell us how we could best join them in building healthier lives, and offering tools, resources and programs. The results encourage us to push forward in efforts to improve access and equity through collaboration with the communities that we serve.”

“CHVI focuses on improving wellness through collaboration between a variety of sectors and organizations—large and small, local and citywide,” said Linda Weiss, Director of the Center for Evaluation and Applied Research at NYAM. “Our evaluation results suggest the approach has successfully promoted natural synergies and connections and has brought additional resources and recognition to a community that has faced decades of disinvestment. We hope and expect that others can use the information to strengthen local initiatives and their own community-based work.”

About The New York Academy of Medicine
The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) tackles the barriers that prevent every individual from living a healthy life. NYAM generates the knowledge needed to change the systems that prevent people from accessing what they need to be healthy such as safe and affordable housing, healthy food, healthcare and more. Through its high-profile programming for the general public, focused symposia for health professionals, and its base of dedicated Fellows and Members, NYAM engages the minds and hearts of those who also value advancing health equity to maximize health for all.

About Healthfirst
Healthfirst is New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurer, earning the trust of 1.5 million members by offering access to affordable healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York’s leading hospitals, Healthfirst’s unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by working closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst takes pride in being pioneers of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For nearly 30 years, Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It has grown significantly to serve the needs of members, offering market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long island, as well as in Westchester, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

About BronxCare Health System 
BronxCare is the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health and teaching hospital system serving the South and Central Bronx, with 859 beds and more than 4,500 employees. Its two main hospital divisions, comprehensive psychiatric and chemical dependency programs, long-term care facility, and extensive outpatient network are delivering the highest quality and accessible services to the community. BronxCare is now among the largest providers of outpatient services in New York City, with close to one million visits annually. Its ER is also responding to 141,000 visits, one of the busiest in New York.

 

Attachment 

Kiri Oliver
The New York Academy of Medicine
212-822-7278
koliver@nyam.org

Elise Titan
Healthfirst
718-484-5454
etitan@healthfirst.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:09aNEXSTAR MEDIA : Recognized as Winner of the Ad Council's 2020 Catalyst Award
PR
11:09aNREL, UK University Partner To Dive Deeper Into How Enzymes Digest Plastic
GL
11:08aTHIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : - Registration of Share Capital Increase
AQ
11:07aCredit Agricole wants Banco BPM tie-up to scale up Italian business - sources
RE
11:07aTV news networks to reap ad windfall from U.S. election chaos
RE
11:07aAIR CANADA : Airline unions call on Trudeau for $7 billion in loans for ailing industry
AQ
11:07aVIREO HEALTH INTERNATIONAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - VREO
AQ
11:07aAM BEST : to Join COVID-19 Litigation Trends Panel at the Re/Insurance Lounge
BU
11:07aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results at 8 a.m. ET on November 5, 2020
BU
11:06aCRONA CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group