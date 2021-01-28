Transforming ‘sympathetic interlocutors' into veto players

N ontechnical sum m ary of

Transform ing Sym pathetic Interlocutors into V eto Players

How international organisations, such as the IMF, address and achieve policy reforms in member countries is subject to a large and increasing politico-economic literature. Previously, scholars have argued that international organisations (IOs) employ a combination of hard pressure (e.g. conditionality) and soft pressure (e.g. socialisation) to attain political goals. This paper leverages these approaches and claims that IOs can use loan conditionality to target countries' institutions and thereby create necessary checks and balances on a government that would not exist otherwise.

This paper, in particular, focuses on a novel mechanism not previously studied: the institutional strengthening of central banks and promoting central bank independence (CBI). The argument rests on the hypothesis that the IMF deploys its loan conditionality with respect to CBI to create rather than to passively select a "sympathetic interlocutor", an independent national central bank. This sympathetic interlocutor does not bend to the wishes of governments but instead becomes a veto player, and for the IMF turns into a custodian safeguarding its twin goal of stabilising economies and sustaining long-term economic reforms.

We start by the presumption that underlying macroeconomic and financial distortions are deeply rooted in a country's politico-economic configuration, which is backed by an extensive empirical literature (see e.g. Keefer and Stasavage, 2003; Reinhart and Rogoff, 2008; Walter, 2013). A common denominator driving these macro-financial vulnerabilities is a lack of institutional checks and balances (Keefer and Stasavage, 2003; Keefer, 2007; Steinberg, Koesel and Thompson, 2013). Our hypothesis is that the IMF assigns CBI conditionality to countries which are falling short of these checks and balances on their governments. We derive our measure for CBI conditionality from the IMF conditionality database (Kentikelenis, Stubbs and King, 2016). It is built around six sub-indicators of CBI conditionality: Conditions on the central bank governor, the central bank mandate, policy independence of the central bank, prohibition of securitised lending or advanced to the government, audits of central bank's foreign exchange reserves and disclosure of information, and oversight and regulation of banks and the financial sector. Our data cover 124 countries for the period 1980-2012.

We test our argument using time-seriescross-section statistical analysis in which CBI conditionality is our central dependent variable of interest. 1 We find strong support of our veto player argument, which holds against a wide range of specifications and robustness checks. Our model also helps to evaluate the pertinence of alternative explanations for CBI conditionality. In particular, exchange rate instability is positively related to the likelihood of CBI conditionality and also inflation growth has a positive relationship to CBI conditionality (both cases in which the IMF's bargaining power toward a member country is high). We are also able to show that the veto-player argument is particularly relevant, namely in times of rapid domestic debt growth and if the country is prone to a financial crisis. Also, the policy regime matters, where liberal political systems are more likely to receiving CBI conditionality as only democratic institutions endow veto players with constitutional rights and political means to enforce their veto power.

1 More specifically we estimate a bivariate probit model in which both IMF programme participation and CBI conditionality are estimated simultaneously, thereby taking into account the non-random selection of the sample of IMF countries under consideration.