Transforming ‘sympathetic interlocutors' into veto players

01/28/2021 | 05:08am EST
Bernhard Reinsberg, Andreas Kern, Matthias Rau-Goehring

Working Paper Series

Transforming 'sympathetic interlocutors' into veto players

No 2518 / January 2021

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

Abstract

International organizations (IOs) often drive policy change in member countries. Given IOs' limited political leverage over a member country, previous research argues that IOs rely on a combination of hard pressures (i.e., conditionality) and soft pressures (i.e., socialization) to attain their political goals. Expanding this literature, we hypothesize that IOs can enhance their political leverage through loan conditions aimed at politically empowering 'sympathetic interlocutors'. Studying this mechanism in the context of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), we argue that through prescribing structural loan conditions on central banks (CBI conditionality), the IMF empowers monetary authorities that can serve as a veto player to the government. Relying on a dataset including up to 124 countries between 1980 and 2012, we nd that the IMF's CBI conditionality correlates to countries with fewer checks and balances, a less independent central bank, and where the government relies more heavily on the monetization of public debt.

JEL Classication: E52, E58, F5

Keywords: Central bank independence; International Monetary Fund; conditionality; international political economy.

ECB Working Paper Series No 2518 / January 2021

1

N ontechnical sum m ary of

Transform ing Sym pathetic Interlocutors into V eto Players

How international organisations, such as the IMF, address and achieve policy reforms in member countries is subject to a large and increasing politico-economic literature. Previously, scholars have argued that international organisations (IOs) employ a combination of hard pressure (e.g. conditionality) and soft pressure (e.g. socialisation) to attain political goals. This paper leverages these approaches and claims that IOs can use loan conditionality to target countries' institutions and thereby create necessary checks and balances on a government that would not exist otherwise.

This paper, in particular, focuses on a novel mechanism not previously studied: the institutional strengthening of central banks and promoting central bank independence (CBI). The argument rests on the hypothesis that the IMF deploys its loan conditionality with respect to CBI to create rather than to passively select a "sympathetic interlocutor", an independent national central bank. This sympathetic interlocutor does not bend to the wishes of governments but instead becomes a veto player, and for the IMF turns into a custodian safeguarding its twin goal of stabilising economies and sustaining long-term economic reforms.

We start by the presumption that underlying macroeconomic and financial distortions are deeply rooted in a country's politico-economic configuration, which is backed by an extensive empirical literature (see e.g. Keefer and Stasavage, 2003; Reinhart and Rogoff, 2008; Walter, 2013). A common denominator driving these macro-financial vulnerabilities is a lack of institutional checks and balances (Keefer and Stasavage, 2003; Keefer, 2007; Steinberg, Koesel and Thompson, 2013). Our hypothesis is that the IMF assigns CBI conditionality to countries which are falling short of these checks and balances on their governments. We derive our measure for CBI conditionality from the IMF conditionality database (Kentikelenis, Stubbs and King, 2016). It is built around six sub-indicators of CBI conditionality: Conditions on the central bank governor, the central bank mandate, policy independence of the central bank, prohibition of securitised lending or advanced to the government, audits of central bank's foreign exchange reserves and disclosure of information, and oversight and regulation of banks and the financial sector. Our data cover 124 countries for the period 1980-2012.

We test our argument using time-seriescross-section statistical analysis in which CBI conditionality is our central dependent variable of interest. 1 We find strong support of our veto player argument, which holds against a wide range of specifications and robustness checks. Our model also helps to evaluate the pertinence of alternative explanations for CBI conditionality. In particular, exchange rate instability is positively related to the likelihood of CBI conditionality and also inflation growth has a positive relationship to CBI conditionality (both cases in which the IMF's bargaining power toward a member country is high). We are also able to show that the veto-player argument is particularly relevant, namely in times of rapid domestic debt growth and if the country is prone to a financial crisis. Also, the policy regime matters, where liberal political systems are more likely to receiving CBI conditionality as only democratic institutions endow veto players with constitutional rights and political means to enforce their veto power.

1 More specifically we estimate a bivariate probit model in which both IMF programme participation and CBI conditionality are estimated simultaneously, thereby taking into account the non-random selection of the sample of IMF countries under consideration.

ECB Working Paper Series No 2518 / January 2021

2

Our results have important policy implications: First, CBI conditionality correlates with an institutional strengthening of central banks and as such has the potential to alter political dynamics in borrowing countries towards greater macro-financial stability. Second, the IMF is not an innocent bystander if the independence of a central bank is put into question by (populist) governments and strong interest groups but can rather act as a "white knight" in their defence.

ECB Working Paper Series No 2518 / January 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 10:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
