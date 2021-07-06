Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transgene: Balance Sheet of the Liquidity Contract With Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of June 30, 2021

07/06/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene (Paris:TNG) to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2021, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

- 175,000 shares

- € 312,618.00

In the first half of 2021, a total of:

Purchases

528,545 shares

€ 1,354,956

998 market transactions

Sales

548,545 shares

€ 1,389,681

1,212 market transactions

It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

Cash balance of the liquidity contract: € 500,000.00

At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

- 164,183 shares

- € 246,158.00


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pLATCH  : Helps Meridia-Capodagli Property Company Prioritize Sustainability
PU
12:08pHYUNDAI MOTOR  : Wins Six Awards as IONIQ 5 named ‘Car of the Year 2021'
PU
12:08pTANTALEX RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Halt - TTX
AQ
12:06pINDUSTRIE CHIMICHE FORESTALI S P A  : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie
PU
12:06pCOMMVAULT  : Going Forward Together at Commvault
PU
12:05pGROUPE GORGÉ SA  : Acceleration of the development in 3D Printing : Groupe Gorgé strengthens its Products division in Europe with the acquisition of the German company Creabis
AN
12:04pSILVER ELEPHANT MINING  : Minago Project Reports 722 Million Pounds Measured and Indicated and 319 Million Pounds Inferred Nickel Mineral Resource...
PU
12:04pMOBILE WORLD CONGRESS  : a review of the highlights
PU
12:04pCARECLOUD  : Fact Sheet
PU
12:04pADVANTAGE ENERGY  : July Corporate Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A rush to domestic stock
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: OPEC’s family feud and its consequences
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, BP, Glencore, Lancashire, NatWest...
4EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : EVONIK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5EXPLAINER: How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets

HOT NEWS