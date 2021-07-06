Transgene: Balance Sheet of the Liquidity Contract With Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of June 30, 2021

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene (Paris:TNG) to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2021, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

- 175,000 shares

- € 312,618.00

In the first half of 2021, a total of:

Purchases 528,545 shares € 1,354,956 998 market transactions Sales 548,545 shares € 1,389,681 1,212 market transactions

It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

Cash balance of the liquidity contract: € 500,000.00

At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

- 164,183 shares

- € 246,158.00

