Transition Economist Names Hunton Andrews Kurth Partner to Inaugural List

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is proud to share that managing partner of the Dubai office, Patricia Tiller, has been recognized by Transition Economist in their inaugural list of Women of the Energy Transition. Highlighting just 10 women in the Gas & LNG world, the awards honor "the trailblazers, the entrepreneurs, the women busy getting things done and not stopping to celebrate their achievements."

Selected by advisory board member, Amanda Duhon, the inaugural list focuses on entries that clearly stated what the nominee is doing to push forward energy transition and/or how she is empowering women in Gas & LNG industry.

Managing Partner of the Dubai office since 2017, Tiller advises on both the commercial aspects of a project (including mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures) and transactional contracts (including concessions, production sharing agreements, joint operating agreements, gas sale and purchase agreements, gas transportation agreements and EPC contracts). She dedicates a significant portion of her time to pro bono work and was recently recognized by the Government of Dubai for her efforts.

About Transition Economist

Launched in 2020, Transition Economist is a global digital-only channel of interest to leaders in the oil and gas sector as well as renewable energy developers and all energy transition stakeholders. It covers everything related to reducing the global energy system's carbon footprint, including decarbonization of the oil and gas sector, electrification of global energy demand, growth of renewables and other low and zero-carbon options and more.