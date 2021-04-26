Transition towards sustainable mobility – Where is the financing?

Image: Ekapol Sirachainan/Shutterstock

Fueled by advanced technologies and new mobility solutions, the global smart market for mobility is projected to reach $150 billion in the next five years. Private investors are pouring billions of dollars into hundreds of new mobility starts-ups every year, and stakeholders up and down the automotive value chain are pumping in billions of dollars into making autonomous, connected, shared, and electric vehicles a reality.

This optimism is largely led by expectations that the demand for transportation and mobility will continue to grow exponentially in the future-in the next 30 years, there will be one car for every three people on Earth. Equally important are pressures put on the transportation and manufacturing industry to innovate and deliver the new mobility solutions of the future-those that will be affordable, efficient, safe, and green. This pressure has become more visible as we get closer to COP26, and transport is once again targeted for slow progress on reducing its carbon footprint, and its contribution to air and noise pollution.

COP26 will make several announcements geared towards the transportation industry, including the path to phasing out the Internal Combustion Engine, and advent of EVs. But as countries around the world are debating on the best and realistic options for their own development path, an important question has been invited to this debate: where will the financing for sustainable mobility come from? In this blog, we get the discussion started on how to mobilize enough financing to truly transform the transport sector.