Translations.com Announces Certification of Their Next-Generation ServiceNow Integration

01/24/2022 | 10:31am EST
Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the certification of the new GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow integration.

GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow, a Now Certified App, is Translations.com’s all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process, all within the ServiceNow user interface. The combination of ServiceNow’s workflow automation platform and GlobalLink’s extended localization workflow capabilities provides users with a comprehensive solution for managing global enterprise content with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead. When combined with GlobalLink AI, ServiceNow offers users reduced costs and time-to-market while still maintaining high quality translations.

New features of the certified GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow integration include:

  • Agent chat translated into the user’s native language (compatibility with ServiceNow Rome and Quebec versions)
  • Support for translation of both portal content and tables
  • Ability to connect multiple GlobalLink Project Director (PD) initiatives and configure custom attributes
  • Elimination of the chat role requirement
  • Simplified automatic submission

GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow continues to support:

  • Connect Chat (compatibility with ServiceNow Paris, Rome, and Quebec versions)
  • Knowledge (articles, article templates, and blocks)
  • Task extended records (cases and incidents)
  • Service Portal (messages, choices, field labels, SP instances and menu, SP rectangle menu item, Portal announcements, catalog items, variables question choices, and categories)
  • Survey (assessment metrics and types)
  • System notifications and email templates

Learn more about Translations.com’s certified GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow solution on their dedicated partner page.

Erika Vidricksen, Human Resources Knowledge Analyst at Koch Industries, added, “We send tens of thousands of catalog items and knowledge articles using GlobalLink Connect for ServiceNow each year and would not be able to keep up with the volume without the plug-in. Having the ability to submit translation requests directly from ServiceNow instead of going to a second system or website saves hours of manual effort each week.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “We’re proud to offer a Now Certified translation management solution to joint customers looking to grow their brand globally. The combination of GlobalLink and ServiceNow will give users the ability to build fully localized digital workflows.”

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Their cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.


© Business Wire 2022
