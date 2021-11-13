Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transparency, EU values, and pluralism: new rules for European political parties

11/13/2021 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Need to better monitor donations
  • Ensure compliance with EU values
  • Enable European political parties and foundations to fulfil their democratic potential

MEPs suggest improved donation monitoring, withholding funds when member parties do not comply with EU values, and reducing unnecessary administrative obstacles.

On Thursday Parliament proposed several ways to strengthen European democracy in a report assessing the existing rules on the statute and funding of European political parties and foundations. The report was adopted with 428 votes in favour, 092 against, and 49 abstentions.


Respect for European values

MEPs underline that funding for European political parties and foundations is conditional on respect for EU values. They welcome the reinforcement of monitoring provisions and the procedure for infringements, including sanctions and the recovery of funds. However, rules should be adapted to also ensure respect for EU values by the constituent parties of each European political party. To achieve this, MEPs say the Authority for European Political Parties and European Political Foundations needs to be strengthened.

Donation transparency

The Authority's scrutiny should be stronger on reported aggregate donations over €3,000, and especially where sudden increases in the aggregate number of small donations is observed. Parliament reiterates the call to ban all donations from non-EU entities, and suggests that the Authority should publish donations made by the same donor to a European political party and its national member parties. MEPs also call for instruments to be set up by 2027 to ensure that donations exceeding the transparency limits are not made to different legal entities in an effort to circumvent the rules.


Developing a truly European public sphere

Parliament calls on the Commission to assess votes-based funding schemes, and proposes:

  • further harmonisation between European and national rules;
  • lifting the ban on financing referendum campaigns on issues related to the EU Treaties;
  • making it easier for existing transnational political parties to register as European political parties;
  • addressing the flawed design of the rules that limit individual membership of European parties; and
  • allowing members from non-EU European countries (including former EU members) to be affiliated to a party or foundation.

Quotes

Co-rapporteur Charles Goerens (Renew, LU) said: "Our report is a timely one, just as European citizens engage in the largest democratic reflection this continent has ever known, the Conference on the Future of Europe. It will be up to these European political parties, which our report seeks to strengthen, to make real the democratic aspirations that our citizens will express during the Conference."


Co-rapporteur Rainer Wieland (EPP, DE) said: "I am pleased that we have succeeded in addressing the most important reforms. However, I am afraid we could not send a more ambitious signal to the Commission regarding the introduction of a vote-based funding scheme, which would be more democratic; it would turn the focus of the European political parties more towards turnout at European elections and avoid the 'closed-shop agreements' that take place after these elections."

Next steps

Regulation 1141/2014 sets out an obligation for Parliament to assess it, and for the Commission to draft its own report thereafter, accompanied by a legislative proposal. The Commission is expected to do so on 23 November.

Contacts:
  • Kyriakos KLOSIDIS
    Press Officer
    Contact data:
    • Phone number: (+32) 2 28 32357 (BXL)
    • Phone number: (+33) 3 881 74651 (STR)
    • Mobile number: (+32) 470 96 47 35
    • E-mail: kyriakos.klosidis@europarl.europa.eu
    • E-mail: constit-press@europarl.europa.eu
    • Twitter account: @EPInstitutional

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 11:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:21aCOMPUTER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Early Computer Tower, Gaming PC & All-In-One PC Deals Tracked by Consumer Walk
BU
07:20aGATTACA : launches new Purpose, Vision, Mission & Values
PU
07:16aBEST BLACK FRIDAY MONITOR DEALS 2021 : Best Early 4K, Ultrawide & Curved PC & Gaming Monitor Sales Found by Consumer Walk
BU
07:11aBEST BLACK FRIDAY INSTANT POT DEALS (2021) : Top Early Air Fryer & Instant Pot Series Deals Researched by Deal Stripe
BU
07:10aJ SAINSBURY : Anya Hindmarch to launch new generation shopping bag in collaboration with Sainsbury's and Waitrose
PU
07:06aBLACK FRIDAY CAMERA DEALS (2021) : Best Early DSLR Camera, Security Camera, Camcorders & More Savings Highlighted by The Consumer Post
BU
07:05aTECH DEVELOPMENT MUST BE HUMAN-CENTRIC : takeaways from the main discussion at Sber's AI Journey
PR
07:02aTriumvira Announces Data from Gastric Cancer Preclinical Study to be Presented at SITC Annual Meeting
BU
07:01aBeats Studio 3 Wireless Black Friday Deals (2021) Found by Retail Egg
BU
07:01aVeracyte Announces New Data on Immuno-Oncology Offerings Presented at SITC 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ACIA Aero Leasing Signs LOI with Universal Hydrogen for Up to 30 Region..
2Wall Street ends higher with boost from big tech
3S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with c..
4Toyota Motor : Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru, Toyota, Mazda, and Ya..
5Putin says any Belarusian move to cut gas flows risks hitting ties

HOT NEWS