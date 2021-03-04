Transphorm's GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements

High Reliability, High Performance, and Robust Packaging Underscore Company’s Value for Crypto Mining Application

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today that its device portfolio is optimally designed and proven to support the growing demand for high performing power supply units (PSUs) driving the mining of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005483/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Company’s GaN FETs are proven to reliably perform under harsh environments with high efficiency in various power applications, thereby minimizing wasted electricity. Transphorm is the only high voltage GaN supplier to date to publicly announce a customer’s products currently in production are known to be used for crypto mining purposes.

The Bitcoin Power Problem

Crypto mining is a power-hungry process involving heavy computation to verify transactions. Recent research from Cambridge University indicates that Bitcoin mining alone consumes approximately 121.36 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity per year, which equates to more electricity than the entire country of Argentina uses. This high power draw is logically why, for example, Tom’s Hardware reviewers identify the power supply as “the component that takes the most stress in a cryptocurrency mining rig.”

To meet the performance demand, the often-sourced Cybenetics requirements for mining-ready PSUs recommends baseline operational and support specifications to include:

Minimum one-year warranty for the ability to operate 24/7 under full load at temperatures ranging between 30 o C to 35 o C

C to 35 C 230VAC input capability to achieve 1 to 2% higher efficiency

The previously referenced Tom’s Hardware review identifies the CORSAIR AX1600i as the choice PSU to support crypto mining as it meets and exceeds the above requirements. That device is powered by Transphorm’s GaN FETs in an AC to DC PFC power stage to maximize efficiency no matter the input voltage and comes with a 10-year warranty.

The GaN Technology Enabling the Market

Transphorm’s GaN platform differs from competitive solutions in ways that are crucial to meeting crypto mining PSU performance requirements. First, Transphorm is one of the few high voltage GaN manufacturers that is vertically integrated, controlling the innovation and advancement of the FET design itself, the epitaxial starting material, and the manufacturing process. This has led to:

Best-in-class Quality + Reliability: Over 12 billion hours of field reliability data on Transphorm’s FETs has yielded a FIT rate of < 1—meaning less than 1 part per billion hours fails in field applications. The data is garnered from devices supporting power levels through several kilowatts.

Over 12 billion hours of field reliability data on Transphorm’s FETs has yielded a FIT rate of < 1—meaning less than 1 part per billion hours fails in field applications. The data is garnered from devices supporting power levels through several kilowatts. Simplicity of design and drivability: Transphorm’s FETs are driven just like common silicon superjunction MOSFETs with off-the-shelf gate drivers. Additionally, the FETs offer the industry’s highest threshold drive voltage at 4 V for best-in-class noise immunity.

Transphorm’s FETs are driven just like common silicon superjunction MOSFETs with off-the-shelf gate drivers. Additionally, the FETs offer the industry’s highest threshold drive voltage at 4 V for best-in-class noise immunity. High volume reproducibility: Transphorm’s manufacturing process delivers high volume yields matching silicon yields.

Transphorm’s manufacturing process delivers high volume yields matching silicon yields. Transphorm’s leading GaN patent portfolio: as stated by industry patent and technology intelligence firm, Knowmade.

“Transphorm is uniquely positioned to service the crypto mining industry like no other GaN supplier,” said Kenny Yim, Vice President of Asia Sales, Transphorm. “We have the right platform, in the right packaging that delivers the required performance and reliability. Plus, we have the proven experience with customers already in production. As the Bitcoin market continues to ramp, the power supply capabilities will need to keep pace. We’ll be the company helping PSU manufacturers do just that.”

Today, Transphorm continues to drive design wins into higher power applications to include crypto mining PSUs ranging from 1600 W to 3600 W. The Company is poised for significant growth with its latest patented SuperGaN® Gen IV technology, which is available in the TO-247 package—a trusted package used for decades in the power electronics industry. The benefits of the SuperGaN platform paired with the thermally-proficient, highly reliable TO-247 package and stable high-speed switching through Transphorm’s proprietary designs create a GaN solution unmatched by competitive surface mount devices that are, given their limitations, relegated to lower power applications.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005483/en/