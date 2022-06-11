Transport department denies UK mulling visas for EU workers to ease airport woes

June 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Department for Transport on
Saturday denied a report that the government was considering
issuing temporary visas to workers from the European Union to
ease a staffing crisis at airports.
The Telegraph newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3zz6Dlu that
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has discussed plans to issue
baggage handlers and check-in staff with temporary visas similar
to those issued to fruit pickers and musicians,
"This is entirely untrue," a ministry spokesperson said.
Shapps last week said the government would be working with
the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports
as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds
of flights.
Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a
post-pandemic rebound in demand but British airports have been
particularly hit by disruptions over the past week.
The sector has struggled to recruit staff after the turmoil
of the pandemic and complain it is taking longer to recruit new
employees and vet them for security clearance.
Britain quit the EU in January 2020, leading to an exodus in
workers from the bloc.
(Reporting by Shivam Patel and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru;
Editing by Angus MacSwan)