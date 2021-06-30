Transportation and Mobility Executive Richard Alexander Joins Perrone Robotics Advisory Board

CROZET, Va., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrone Robotics, Inc. , a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle technology and turnkey vehicle solutions for the mobility of people and things, today announced the appointment of Richard "Dick" Alexander to its advisory board. Alexander will help advise Perrone's autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions offerings for transit applications across municipalities, commercial, and governmental sectors. In addition to Alexander's appointment, Janet Bourland joins the company as vice president of talent, and Danny Vinson will serve as the new vice president of assurance.

"Dick's experience and perspective will be a critical asset for us as we continue to develop autonomous vehicle solutions to extend value across the transit space," said Paul Perrone, founder and CEO of Perrone Robotics, Inc. "With Janet, Dick and Danny on board, Perrone will advance our position in the market, onboard world-class talent and provide a robust program for product assurance to help revolutionize the mobility of people and things."

Richard "Dick" Alexander, Advisory Board Member

Alexander, a forty-year veteran in the mobility space focused primarily on the movement of people, is a distinguished industry leader who will work closely with Perrone's leadership team to advise and help guide the company's transit space strategy and partnerships. As CEO of Mobility360, Alexander assists companies and transit organizations in developing new service and business models designed to meet the emerging trends in the movement of people and goods.

Alexander spent over twenty years with Transdev, an international passenger mobility service operator. Alexander served as CEO of Transdev US and president of Transdev Alternative Services, where he provided autonomous vehicle operational services to Waymo and led business growth and innovation activities for Transdev, expanding the company's annual revenues from $40 million to over $1.4 billion annually. Alexander's understanding of transit organizations, mobility start-up companies and investors focused on innovating within the mobility space represents a valuable addition to the existing advisory board. Alexander has a bachelor's degree in Urban Planning and Design from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in Business Administration from Xavier University.

Janet Bourland, Vice President of Talent

Bourland is a seasoned HR professional with over 25 years of experience building organizations in the technology space. In her role as vice president of talent, Bourland will be responsible for leading the company's global talent acquisition. Bourland has worked with executives across many different companies to build and shape their organizations to reflect and support their dynamic needs and ensure a global impact, with a focus on talent pipelines and employer branding.

Prior to Perrone Robotics, Bourland's track record includes seeded startups and Fortune 500 companies in a broad set of industries and with extensive experience in autonomous vehicle talent acquisition, including Spire Global Inc, Toyota Research Institute, vArmor, Xactly Corporation, BeVocal, Metanautix, CV Therapeutics and Fibrogen.

Danny Vinson, Vice President of Assurance

Vinson is a leading expert in the areas of quality and systems assurance, testing and product delivery. He has spent more than 25 years building and leading software quality assurance teams in a variety of industries. In his role as vice president of assurance, Vinson will be responsible for monitoring and guiding the company's safety, reliability, security and maintainability programs across all engineering disciplines — ensuring the highest level of service to customers and clients. Vinson has been a key part of projects ranging from proofs-of-concept to large production deployments supporting thousands of users in multiple countries.

Before joining Perrone Robotics, Vinson led quality assurance practices at mLINQS, S&P Global, Kronos Federal, Xperts, Inc., and Picture Network International. Vinson has worked in the federal space with both time and attendance tracking and relocation accounting and was part of the DMLSS project at EDS which established an equipment management system for military medical facilities worldwide. Vinson holds a bachelor of arts degree in English from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

About Perrone Robotics, Inc.

Perrone is a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You"), a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the autonomous transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle type for any job application to provide a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted and in commercial production, Perrone autonomous systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey autonomous shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY retrofit kit. Learn more @ www.perronerobotics.com or follow us @perronerobotics.

Media Inquiries:

Eric Becker

104 West Partners for Perrone Robotics, Inc.

eric.becker@104west.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transportation-and-mobility-executive-richard-alexander-joins-perrone-robotics-advisory-board-301323539.html

SOURCE Perrone Robotics, Inc.