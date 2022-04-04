Transportation equipment, machinery pull down U.S. factory orders in February

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made
goods fell in February, likely because of persistent shortages
of materials and a shift in spending back to services, but
manufacturing remains supported by low inventories at
businesses.
The Commerce Department said on Monday that factory orders
fell 0.5% in February. Data for January was revised slightly
higher to show orders rising 1.5% instead of 1.4% as previously
reported. February's decrease in factory orders was in line with
economists' expectations.
Manufacturing accounts for 12% of the U.S. economy. An
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey last Friday showed
its index of national factory activity declined in March to the
lowest level since September 2020, with factories reporting no
let-up in supply chain challenges.
The global supply crunch has been worsened by Russia's war
against Ukraine, which has sent prices for commodities like oil
and wheat soaring. Though demand is reverting back to services,
business inventories remain lean, which should keep factories
humming. Government data last week showed that consumer spending
on services increased by the most in seven months in February.
The decline in factory orders in February was led by a 5.3%
tumble in transportation equipment. Orders for motor vehicles
and parts fell 0.6%, likely reflecting an ongoing global
semiconductor shortage, which has hampered production.
There were also sharp decreases in orders for machinery as
well as computers and electronic products. But orders for
electrical equipment, appliances and components rose 0.6%.
Orders for furniture and related products rebounded 2.7%.
Shipments of manufactured goods rose 0.6% after advancing
1.4% in January. Inventories at factories climbed 0.6%. Unfilled
orders gained 0.4% after increasing 0.9% in the prior month.
The Commerce Department also reported that orders for
non-defense capital goods, excluding aircraft, which are seen as
a measure of business spending plans on equipment, slipped 0.2%
instead of 0.3% as previously reported last month.
Shipments of these so-called core capital goods, which are
used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross
domestic product report, rose 0.3% in February instead of the
previously reported 0.5%.
