Transporting Ukrainian grains posing logistical challenges -Romanian president

BUCHAREST, June 15 (Reuters) - Romania faces a logistical
challenge of "epic proportions" and requires new infrastructure
to help transport Ukrainian grain to global markets, President
Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.
With Ukraine's sea ports blocked since the war started more
than three months ago, the world's fourth-largest grain exporter
has been forced to send shipments by train via its western
border or through its small Danube river ports into Romania.
But the grains it has sent by barge, train and truck to the
Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta amount to roughly 3% of the
20 million tonnes it needs to move before the new harvest
starting at the end of July to avoid bottlenecks and forestall a
global food crisis.
"As for transporting grains from Ukraine to global markets,
it is clear we are facing a logistical challenge of epic
proportions," Iohannis said after talks with French President
Emmanuel Macron, who is on an official visit to Romania.
"We must first see where we are. These logistical routes,
this entire large capacity transport logistics do not exist. We
are in a position to develop transport capabilities, maybe not
from zero but from a pretty low level to a very high level."
Iohannis said a broad-gauge train line compatible with
Ukraine's must connect the border to one of its Danube ports.
Barge transport on the Danube needs to be made easier and
grain loading capacities at its Black Sea port of Constnata
increased, Iohannis said.
Ukraine has sent some 601,115 tonnes of grains to the
Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta since Russia invaded on
Feb. 24, with an additional 120,294 tonnes en route, port
authorities told Reuters earlier this month.
European countries will consider providing temporary
granaries to Ukraine, which faces a shortage of silos for new
grain crop, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.
