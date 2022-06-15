Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Transporting Ukrainian grains posing logistical challenges -Romanian president

06/15/2022 | 06:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUCHAREST, June 15 (Reuters) - Romania faces a logistical challenge of "epic proportions" and requires new infrastructure to help transport Ukrainian grain to global markets, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.

With Ukraine's sea ports blocked since the war started more than three months ago, the world's fourth-largest grain exporter has been forced to send shipments by train via its western border or through its small Danube river ports into Romania.

But the grains it has sent by barge, train and truck to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta amount to roughly 3% of the 20 million tonnes it needs to move before the new harvest starting at the end of July to avoid bottlenecks and forestall a global food crisis.

"As for transporting grains from Ukraine to global markets, it is clear we are facing a logistical challenge of epic proportions," Iohannis said after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on an official visit to Romania.

"We must first see where we are. These logistical routes, this entire large capacity transport logistics do not exist. We are in a position to develop transport capabilities, maybe not from zero but from a pretty low level to a very high level."

Iohannis said a broad-gauge train line compatible with Ukraine's must connect the border to one of its Danube ports.

Barge transport on the Danube needs to be made easier and grain loading capacities at its Black Sea port of Constnata increased, Iohannis said.

Ukraine has sent some 601,115 tonnes of grains to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, with an additional 120,294 tonnes en route, port authorities told Reuters earlier this month.

European countries will consider providing temporary granaries to Ukraine, which faces a shortage of silos for new grain crop, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48aCzech central banker Nidetzky says he expects at least 75 bps hike at June 22 meeting -Bloomberg
RE
06:47aJapan PM Kishida expects BOJ to stick to 2% inflation goal
RE
06:46aThai central bank ready to manage excessive baht volatility
RE
06:45aBinance opens 2,000 positions for hiring - CEO
RE
06:43aWHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
RE
06:43aLawmakers strike deal ahead of EU carbon market vote
RE
06:41aTransporting Ukrainian grains posing logistical challenges -Romanian president
RE
06:39aGlobal equity funds decline over 20% this year
RE
06:37aKishida to become first Japan PM to attend NATO summit
RE
06:37aGermany economy minister habeck says, on possible restrictions o…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2OCI N : to Expand Port of Rotterdam Ammonia Import Terminal to Meet Eme..
3Scout24 : Dr. Claudia Viehweger becomes Chief People & Sustainability O..
4Qualcomm wins fight against $1 bln EU antitrust fine
5Analysis-Golden age of buses? Buyers hop on UK transport firms

HOT NEWS