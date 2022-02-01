Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trasava Lets Travelers Book 5-Star Hotels at 2-Star Prices

02/01/2022 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As travel returns and the demand for hotel rooms increases, Trasava introduces a new way of booking rooms that keeps prices low and hoteliers happy. Through a combination of superior technology and its unique approach to inventory, Trasava has managed to bridge the gap between business and leisure travel, making discounted travel rates—similar to those of corporate travel discounts—accessible to individual travelers.

The problem in the hospitality industry is clear: nearly every OTA, online travel agency, pulls from the same inventory pool, causing prices across dozens of sites to be more or less the same. Trasava flips this model on its head, leveraging exclusive agreements with its suppliers to offer travel rates not available to the general public. This allows Trasava to get deep discounts on hotels of all types—from basic to luxury—all over the world. While other OTAs compete to sell unwanted last-minute rooms, Trasava offers lower prices from the outset, whether you're booking one day or one year in advance.

Led by a passionate team of nomadic entrepreneurs, Trasava's founders are scratching their own itch by building a better booking platform. They offer over 1 million listings in 70+ countries, plus a 110% guarantee. If travelers can find a cheaper price elsewhere online available to the public, they will refund 110% of the difference. With its focus on making both hotels and travelers happy, Trasava has created a booking experience that's a win-win. 

Here are some of the savings travelers can expect from Trasava:

  • $400 saved over a long weekend in a 4-star hotel in Manhattan in July 
  • $650 saved over a 5-day stay at a 5-star hotel in central Berlin in September
  • $900 saved on a weeklong vacation at a 5-star resort in Cancún in February

Travelers interested in learning more can try out Trasava for themselves at Trasava.com.


About Trasava: Trasava is a new travel tech startup based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Launched in 2022, Trasava is making travel more affordable by bringing corporate hotel pricing to the masses.

Trasava

866-570-4698

info@trasava.com

Related Images






Image 1: Trasava


Book five-star hotels at two-star prices with Trasava.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Trasava

Trasava

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:15aSmileDirectClub to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results on February 28, 2022
AQ
08:15aDiana Corkum Joins Alliant's Employee Benefits Group in Connecticut
BU
08:15aFormation Releases “Three-Step Offer” Capability
BU
08:15aWCMTOA Agrees to Adjust TMF as Part of National Supply Chain Initiative
BU
08:14aGRIFFON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:14aFertilityIQ Records 300% Annual Growth, 100% Client Retention
BU
08:14aBuckle Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Insurance Award for Service Excellence
BU
08:14aCortexyme Announces Pipeline Update and Anticipated 2022 Milestones
BU
08:14aAspen Asset Management AG Explains How M&A Financing Keeps the Leveraged Finance Market Thriving
GL
08:14aAspen Asset Management AG Explains How M&A Financing Keeps the Leveraged Finance Market Thriving
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
2Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
3A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
4U.S. FTC to review Microsoft's $68.7 bln deal for Activision - Bloomber..
5Sony to buy 'Destiny' videogame developer Bungie in $3.6 billion deal

HOT NEWS