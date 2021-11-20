Travel bubble with Singapore brings international students back to Australia

MELBOURNE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A group of international
university students arrived in Australia from Singapore on
Sunday after nearly a two-year pandemic absence, as a travel
bubble between the two countries came into effect.
Fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore are now allowed
into Melbourne or Sydney without the need to quarantine - part
of Australia's gradual reopening of its borders that began this
month. Australia closed its international borders in March 2020
to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Catriona Jackson, chief executive of Universities Australia,
which represents 39 universities, said the flights from
Singapore saw the first international students enter Australia
since small numbers returned in November last year.
"We understand these initial numbers are small, but they are
a clear signal of the intent to allow many more students to
return to classes and our communities soon," Jackson said.
There are about 130,000 international students remaining
outside Australia, she added.
Before the pandemic, international students made up 21% of
Australia's tertiary education students, compared to 6% on
average across countries that are members of the Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Australia's closed borders have also intensified a skills
shortage across sectors, forcing firms to start offering sign-on
bonuses for the first time in years.
The closed borders, however, together with quick lockdowns,
strict health measures and public compliances with the rules,
have made Australia one of the most successful countries in
managing the pandemic.
Despite the Delta outbreaks that led to months of lockdown
in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia has had only about 760
confirmed cases and 7.5 deaths per 100,000 people, according to
data from the World Health Organisation, far lower than many
other developed nations.
On Sunday, there were 1,460 new infections across Australia,
most of them in the state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the
capital. Six more people have died. A cluster in Northern
Territories grew to 31 cases after nine infections were reported
in some of the Territory's remote communities.
As of Saturday, 85% of eligible Australians over the age of
16 have been fully vaccinated, health data showed.
There were 149 new community cases reported in nneighbouring
New Zealand, which is also learning to live with the coronavirus
through high vaccination rates. Some 83% of the Pacific nation's
eligible population have been fully vaccinated.
($1 = 1.3824 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)