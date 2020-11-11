Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TravelWifi : Continues Global Growth, Acquires Barcelona-based Wifivox

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 07:06am EST

 

TravelWifi CEO Wallace Davis announced today the recent acquisition of Barcelona-based Wifivox, the leading provider of mobile Wi-Fi solutions in Spain.

Founded in 2013, Wifivox has offices in Barcelona and Madrid. The company offers rentable Wi-Fi hotspot devices that can be ordered online and then picked up or dropped off at major airports and approximately 2,000 locations throughout Spain. Wifivox has a collaborative agreement with the official Barcelona tourism board and maintains more than 830 B2B partnerships in sectors ranging from events and media production companies to travel agencies and the hospitality industry.

“Few companies in our space have such an enviable reputation for quality and service,” says TravelWifi CEO Wallace Davis. “Having Wifivox join us, further strengthens our goal to become a global leader in mobile Wi-Fi solutions.” Davis also announced that Wifivox CEO and founder Borja Ruiz will remain with the company. “I am looking forward to helping the company expand its footprint across the world,” says Ruiz. “We believe that the Spanish market offers significant opportunities for TravelWifi.”

Wifivox joins TravelWifi in offering portable Wi-Fi solutions for rent or purchase to a global market. The pocket-size devices provide unlimited data at affordable prices, allowing people to stay connected as they travel, work remotely, or even attend virtual classes for school. TravelWifi also offers SIM card solutions, as well as a growing suite of mobile business products such as routers using virtual SIM technology to provide reliable backups to primary physical internet connectivity. Wifivox is the company’s seventh acquisition, joining:

  • TEP – Focused on U.S. travelers
  • Trinus – Unique SIM card offerings for Latin American B2B
  • Yogofi – Hospitality-centric B2C rentals and B2B2C capacity throughout Asia
  • Bienvenue – Service-oriented B2B2C offerings for the travel and hospitality industries
  • Travelwifi – Paris-based B2C offerings with highly visible airport and event partnerships
  • Wifi Republic – A leading provider of mobile Wi-Fi solutions in Indonesia

Previously known as DHI Telecom, the Houston-based parent company rebranded itself as TravelWifi in June. “We examined how we want the world to know us,” says Davis. “The TravelWifi name encapsulates our mission and resonates with our audiences. TravelWifi offers the ability to travel simply, with innovative solutions and connection to what matters. It is the next dimension of travel. Today.”

TravelWifi uses innovative virtual SIM technology to offer a suite of products focused on Wi-Fi connectivity and managed network solutions in more than 130 countries. Customers include business and leisure travelers, organizations dependent on mobile connectivity, as well as tens of thousands of members of the U.S. military and Department of Defense overseas. Its pocket-sized flagship product – the award-winning Sapphire Wi-Fi device – uses CloudSIM technology to create a hotspot with up to 4G LTE speeds. Recent recognition includes:

  • Best Military Telecommunications Providers and Most Innovative Travel Gadget by Corporate Vision Telecom Awards, 2019
  • Gold in Telecommunications for Sapphire by the Golden Bridge Awards, 2019
  • Named Next-Gen Wi-Fi Solution of the Year by Mobile Breakthrough Awards, 2019

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:32aOPTIMIZERX : Point-of-Care Industry Expert, Angelo Campano, Joins OptimizeRx Executive Leadership as Senior Vice President and Principal of Agency Channels
AQ
07:32aRoyal Schiphol Group and Oaktree's Transportation Infrastructure Investing Group Announce Strategic Agreement to Team-up to Pursue North American Airport Opportunities
BU
07:31aAUSTRALIS CAPITAL : Glass Lewis Recommends Australis Shareholders Vote Using Only the Blue Proxy for all Australis Director Nominees
AQ
07:31aFORD MOTOR : Addison Lee installs safety screens across its MPV fleet
AQ
07:31aGALAXY DIGITAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : October 2020 Month End AUM
AQ
07:31aMOUNTAIN VALLEY MD : Files Patent to Protect Science Achievement in Solubilization of ivermectin Without Organic Solvents and Its Application to COVID-19 and Other Therapies
AQ
07:31aPETRO VICTORY ENERGY : Announces Sale of Non-Operated Assets and Board Changes
AQ
07:31aTARACHI GOLD : to Mobilize Second Diamond Drill
AQ
07:31aFTI CONSULTING : William Perlstein Receives American College of Bankruptcy's 2020 Distinguished Service Award
AQ
07:31aAGENUS : XOMA Earns First Milestone Payment from 2018 Royalty Purchase Agreement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : after Q3 2020 well on track to achieve its full-year guidance
3DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to sell phone unit for $15 billion to Shenzhen government, D..
4ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. : FACTBOX: Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses may never return
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group