Travelers from South Africa face Dutch quarantine after COVID-19 test -ANP

AMSTERDAM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Any travelers from South
Africa who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving at
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport will be kept in quarantine, the ANP
news agency reported on Friday, citing local health officials.
Several hundred passengers arriving on the last two flights
from South Africa before a travel ban was imposed over worries
about a new strain of the virus have been held at the airport
for hours. The results of their tests are not yet
known.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by William Maclean)