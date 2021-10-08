Log in
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of additional debt securities to listing

10/08/2021 | 06:16am EDT
DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of additional debt securities to listing

08.10.2021 / 12:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

Admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
8 October 2021

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex")

8 October 2021

Travelex announces admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF

Travelex is pleased to announce that the additional new money notes which were issued as part of the £15 million fundraising that concluded on 4 October 2021 (the "Additional New Money Notes") were admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) on 6 October 2021. The Additional New Money Notes have a face value amount of approximately £16 million.

The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes.

Enquiries:

Travelex
For investor related queries:
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
Lan.Tang@travelex.com

For other enquiries:
Press@travelex.com

-END-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


08.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
8 Sackville Street
W1S 3DG London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0)7584336458
E-mail: Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com
Internet: https://www.travelex-corporate.com/
ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936
WKN: A284QJ
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1239468

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1239468  08.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239468&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
