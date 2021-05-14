Log in
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Revised Forecast for 2021 Financial Performance

05/14/2021 | 02:31am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Forecast
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Revised Forecast for 2021 Financial Performance

14-May-2021 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

Revised Forecast for 2021 Financial Performance
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
14 May 2021

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")

14 May 2021

Revised Forecast for 2021 Financial Performance

The Company announces that it expects the Travelex group's EBITDA for the financial year to 31 December 2021 to be in the range of £15 - £25 million below the financial forecast announced on 8th February 2021.

The shortfall predominantly relates to the slower than expected easing of travel restrictions particularly in Asia and ANZ regions where conservative government policies and closed borders are driving a six-month delay in recovery. UK and European markets are expected to recover first but still with a delay of up to three months against previous expectations.

The Company is taking all necessary measures to improve the Travelex group's performance for the financial year 2021.

This announcement is made with reference to information currently available.

The Company will release its Q1 results on 17th May 2021.

Enquiries:

Travelex
For investor related queries:
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
Lan.Tang@travelex.com

For other enquiries:
Press@travelex.com

-END-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

14-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
8 Sackville Street
W1S 3DG London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0)7584336458
E-mail: Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com
Internet: https://www.travelex-corporate.com/
ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936
WKN: A284QJ
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1196487

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1196487  14-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196487&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
HOT NEWS