Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Revised Forecast for 2021 Financial Performance

Revised Forecast for 2021 Financial Performance

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")

The Company announces that it expects the Travelex group's EBITDA for the financial year to 31 December 2021 to be in the range of £15 - £25 million below the financial forecast announced on 8th February 2021.

The shortfall predominantly relates to the slower than expected easing of travel restrictions particularly in Asia and ANZ regions where conservative government policies and closed borders are driving a six-month delay in recovery. UK and European markets are expected to recover first but still with a delay of up to three months against previous expectations.

The Company is taking all necessary measures to improve the Travelex group's performance for the financial year 2021.

This announcement is made with reference to information currently available.

The Company will release its Q1 results on 17th May 2021.

