Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Traverse Fund Portfolio Company Cloud Elements Acquired by UiPath

03/26/2021 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALT LAKE CITY, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Traverse, Mercato Partners' growth fund, announced the acquisition of Cloud Elements, by UiPath, a global leader in enterprise automation software for an undisclosed sum.  Part of the Mercato Traverse Growth Fund III, Denver-based Cloud Elements specializes in API integration and management and complements UiPath's comprehensive portfolio of solutions. 

"Cloud Elements has incredible technology, making API-based integrations fast and efficient. This latest step in their journey is the culmination of a great deal of vision and execution," said Josh Christensen, principal investor at the Traverse Fund and Cloud Elements board member. "CEO Mark Geene and the Cloud Elements team have worked tirelessly to pioneer a new and better way for companies to integrate with APIs. Their list of Fortune 500 clients and the acquisition by UiPath both serve to validate the breakthrough advantage of the Cloud Elements approach. We are very happy for the team and proud to have played a part in their story." 

Founded in 2012, Cloud Elements recognized that APIs enable companies to integrate their software with other software and services from other companies. However, as the number of APIs increased, these integrations quickly became a burden for these companies to implement and maintain. Cloud Elements created a novel, virtualized API as the foundation for its users to connect to multiple applications, which in turn significantly reduces software developer time and cost to build and maintain API connections. 

"Mercato has been with us since 2018, and they've been insightful partners," said Mark Geene, CEO and co-founder of Cloud Elements. "They really understood the unique challenges of building a cutting-edge tech company in a market like Denver. Josh and the members of the Traverse Performance Team were always there for our questions and projects. Their involvement really helped us get to where we find ourselves today." 

About Traverse 
Traverse is the growth fund at Mercato Partners, a multi-strategy investment firm which specializes in overlooked and underserved markets.  Traverse leverages the breadth of its team's investing and entrepreneurial experience in these targeted geographies, providing both capital and operational guidance for rapidly scaling companies in the technology and branded consumer segments. For over a decade, Traverse has found, funded, and collaborated with  high-growth companies to help them achieve transformative growth and long-term value for our investors. For more information, please visit www.traverse.mercatopartners.com

About Cloud Elements 
Cloud Elements brings harmony to the world of APIs, allowing software providers to innovate faster and plug into digital ecosystems. The company's one-to-many virtualized API integration platform enables developers to unify thousands of APIs, build common data models for core business functions, and reduce the pain, cost and complexity of integration. Founded in 2012, Cloud Elements is headquartered in Denver, Colo., and serves customers worldwide. More information can be found at www.cloud-elements.com

About UiPath 
UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traverse-fund-portfolio-company-cloud-elements-acquired-by-uipath-301256584.html

SOURCE Mercato Partners


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:09aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS  : Mandatory 10-digit dialing to begin April 3, 2021 in Pennsylvania area code 814
PU
08:09aMINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS´ MEETING - 03/25/2020 -6 : 00 p.m.
PU
08:09aFULLWEALTH CONSTRUCTION  : Change of company name, stock short name and cessation of use of company's logo
PU
08:09aTXT E S P A  : Paladin AI Collaboration
PU
08:09aEIOPA consults on revised Guidelines on the use of the Legal Entity Identifier
PU
08:09aECOPETROL S A  : Establishment of a Special Committee for ISA's valuation
PR
08:09aQAD'S STEPHEN DOMBROSKI NAMED TO THE 2021 FOOD LOGISTICS CHAMPIONS : Rock Stars of the Supply Chain
BU
08:09aSAFARICOM  : Nokia and Safaricom launch East Africa's first commercial 5G services in Kenya 5G technology will enable new applications in areas such as virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence for Safaricom subscribers
AQ
08:08aCHINA COULD STEP UP ARMAMENT, PROVOCATIONS NEAR SENKAKUS : Japan
AQ
08:08aPURETECH HEALTH  : Founded Entity Akili Announces the Results of EndeavorRx™ Clinical Study in Pediatric ADHD Published in Nature Digital Medicine
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ