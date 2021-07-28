Travis Mills Foundation to Host Building Strength Gala to Raise Funds for New Health and Wellness Center

Veterans United Home Loans, the nation’s largest VA purchase lender, is the title sponsor for this year’s Building Strength Gala, hosted by the Travis Mills Foundation. The gala will be held on Saturday, September 11, at 6 p.m. at the Travis Mills Foundation and bring together military supporters from across the country for a night of fun and philanthropy.

“The Travis Mills Foundation is hosting an amazing event, and we are proud to be a title sponsor for their first gala," said Pam Swan, vice president of military relations and business development at Veterans United Home Loans. "This opportunity to help the organization break ground on building a center that will continue to help our nation's Veterans is at the center of our core values of enhancing the lives of those who've served. We look forward to all of the life-changing programs that this foundation will continue to develop in the future."

The gala will feature a music performance by the Eli Young Band, dinner, and a program highlighting the work of the Travis Mills Foundation. In addition, this year’s invited emcee is Dean Cain. Cain has become well known for his role as Superman, as well as a producer and military supporter.

The Travis Mills Foundation’s mission is to support recalibrated amputee veterans and their families through various programs that help them overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation.

"The families that we serve deserve a year-round retreat where they can rest and feel restored," said Travis Mills, retired US Army staff sergeant and founder of the foundation. “This incredible event will allow us to raise the funds necessary to break ground on a health and wellness center and allow us to provide more opportunities for more recalibrated Veterans and their families despite Maine’s weather.”

All proceeds from this event will support programs and services provided by the Travis Mills Foundation.

To learn more about the Building Strength Gala, purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/mU8/i/_All/.

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national lender financed more than $25.8 billion in loans in 2020 and is the country's largest VA purchase lender. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members utilize the home loan benefits earned by their service. The company's employee-driven charitable arm, Veterans United Foundation, is committed to enhancing the lives of Veterans and military families nationwide by focusing on supporting military families and nonprofit organizations that strengthen local communities. Veterans United Home Loans and its employees have donated more than $100 million to the Foundation since its founding in November 2011.

