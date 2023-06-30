STORY: Teaser: No charges for Travis Scott over a deadly concert crowd crush

A Texas grand jury on Thursday declined to press criminal charges against rapper Travis Scott over deaths at an overcrowded music festival in 2021.

A crowd crush at Scott's Astroworld Festival, held in Houston in 2021, left 10 dead and injured thousands.

A surge occurred when an over-capacity audience pressed forward as Scott took the stage, killing 10 by compressed asphyxiation, including a 10-year-old boy.

The tragedy triggered a wave of litigation against Scott and Live Nation, the entertainment giant behind the festival.

The plaintiffs allege that Scott, Live Nation and more than two dozen other defendants intentionally overfilled the venue despite the risks because they wanted the concert to appear packed.

After 19 months of investigation, prosecutors said the grand jury declined to charge Scott and 5 others, including the festival manager.

Scott's attorney said the findings confirmed that Scott was not responsible for the tragedy.

The family of one of the people killed settled on undisclosed terms with Scott, Live Nation and others in 2022.

Other lawsuits remain pending, including a case brought by the family of the deceased 10-year-old.