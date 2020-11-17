Tray.io : Accelerates Enterprise Productivity and Efficiency, Saving Centuries of Work for Customers With a Marked Increase in Automation Workflows in Q3 2020

Tray.io Reports 3,600% YoY Increase in Workflows, Launches Significant Product Innovations, Named Leader in Nucleus Research’s 2020 iPaaS Value Matrix, and Recognized as a Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startup

Tray.io, whose General Automation Platform enables citizen automators in any business role to build enterprise-class integrations and automation themselves in a low-code environment, today announced its continued momentum, business growth, and industry recognition in 2020 to date. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tray.io has saved centuries of work collectively for its customers with a marked increase in automation workflows. Between July and August 2020, Tray.io has witnessed a 40% increase in data processed on the Tray Platform, increasing the breadth of tasks processed month-over-month by 8 billion tasks and nearly doubling the number of workflows in production.

During its third fiscal quarter ending Oct. 31, 2020, Tray.io has:

Saved more than 900 years’ worth of manual work for customers between August and October 2020, calculated in the amount time saved for each of the billions of tasks processed on the Tray Platform in Q3;

Reached more than 3,500 customers;

Achieved a 3,600% year-over-year increase in the number of automated workflows processed on the Tray Platform.

“Despite a year no one could predict, we’re excited to share all the new ways our platform gives anyone in any role the power to do so much more by building custom automation and API integrations themselves,” said Tray.io CEO and co-founder Rich Waldron. “We also remain forever grateful to our incredible customers for joining us on this journey. That we’ve somehow received so much recognition from the SaaS industry is extremely humbling, but also very much a testament to the unbelievable team we’re building at Tray.io.”

“Retention Is the New Growth” Initiative Enables Companies to Pivot in the Face of a Changing Economy

As COVID-19 shattered all preconceived notions about growth strategy this year, Tray.io recognized the need to innovate to help companies survive and thrive despite economic uncertainty. Since many companies can’t afford to resource customer acquisition as aggressively as in 2019, the Tray.io team introduced an initiative to empower customers to seamlessly pivot business models from high growth to high-efficiency customer retention.

Intuiting that keeping and nurturing existing customers would be key to succeeding in the economic downturn – particularly for SaaS organizations – Tray.io put its “Retention Is the New Growth” initiative into play. It equips customers with software tools and strategies to refocus their businesses on improving retention, reducing churn, and increasing customer lifetime value. As a result, Tray.io customers have achieved meaningful results, including:

Demandbase, a leader in account-based marketing, drove 107% ROI by automating high-impact campaign experiences, saving hours of manual work and improving customer lifetime value.

Getronics, a global IT services leader, expedited employee training 95% to empower more team members to rapidly service and retain customers worldwide.

Tray.io Delivers Significant Product Innovation to Support Businesses in Achieving Strategic Goals

The Tray Platform consistently demonstrates the ability to support businesses in achieving their retention and efficiency goals. With its latest enhancements announced this year, the Tray Platform empowers both technical and non-technical users with the flexibility to integrate any application and automate mission-critical business processes at scale.

In October 2020, Tray.io unveiled significant connectivity advancements to its Tray Platform, including new and improved connectors for dozens of leading enterprise services such as NetSuite, Snowflake, and Twilio. The company also announced the beta launch of its connector SDK and new on-premises connectivity options to deliver true universal connectivity for the enterprise.

Tray.io also launched a significant expansion of its Tray Embedded line of products in July 2020, enabling product, services, and sales teams at SaaS companies to improve customer retention by accelerating their ability to deliver highly complex customer integrations at scale. The expansion further allows product and engineering teams to create a uniquely differentiated and more engaging product experience by providing self-activated integrations directly through Tray.io’s product UI.

Professional services and sales organizations can utilize Tray Embedded to quickly deliver customized integrations that realize more product value. Examples of successful Tray Embedded customer use cases include:

Typeform, an online form and survey provider, uses Tray Embedded to dramatically accelerate its integration schedule, increasing its deployment velocity by 4x and growing the company’s monthly recurring revenue and retention rates while reducing churn.

Cue, a sales and service scripting platform provider, uses Tray Embedded to significantly speed up customer integrations by shortening the average time to build specific integrations from one month to two days, resulting in faster deal cycles and higher customer win rates.

Also announced today, the company unveiled new enterprise functionality for the Tray Platform, Tray Embedded Integration Manager, and Tray Embedded Native. These updates include powerful enterprise governance features; enhanced chatbot capabilities; robust enterprise data integration functionality; and workspaces for secure workflow development and collaboration.

“Using an automation platform has been really transformative for us. We’ve reduced project lead time, and expanded the pool of team members that can build and maintain automations,” said Cue co-founder and CTO Jordan Spivack.

Tray.io Awarded With Industry Accolades for Company Growth and Technology Innovation

Tray.io’s growth and innovation has earned the company a number of accolades in 2020. In July, Nucleus Research recognized Tray.io as a leader in its 2020 Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Technology Value Matrix. The Tray Platform was selected for its breadth of capabilities and focus on enabling all classes of users, from business to technical users. Nucleus Research also highlighted how the Tray Platform provides a “modern low-code, API-first integration and automation solution that is both easy enough for non-technical users and flexible enough for technologists to build complex integrations at scale within organizations.” According to Nick Grizzell, research analyst, Nucleus Research, “With extensive functionalities to help both non-technical users and experienced developers achieve full-scale automation and integration of their cloud-based infrastructures, Tray.io is positioned to continue their momentum as a leader among iPaaS solutions.” The matrix is one of the most complete industry assessments of the true value a solution delivers.

The Tray Platform was also included in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS). Gartner highlighted the platform’s ease of use, flexibility, variety of prepackaged integrations and connectors, and the company’s ability to build custom integrations. Tray.io was also commended for its high levels of customer service and support.

Earlier this year, Tray.io was named as a Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startup, and as one of CB Insights’ and Fast Company’s 50 Future Unicorns. Tray.io was also ranked #33 by SaaS Mag on its SaaS 1000 list as one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world and was selected as a finalist for the 2020 SaaS Awards for “Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product” in the U.S. for the company’s innovation.

About Tray.io

Tray.io is low-code automation for everyone. The Tray General Automation Platform democratizes automation and integration so anyone can easily turn their unique business processes into repeatable and scalable workflows that evolve whenever business needs change. Unlike iPaaS solutions, which are expensive, complex, and code-intensive, Tray.io’s flexible self-service platform makes it simple to build integrations using any API and connect enterprise applications at scale without incremental costs. Process innovation is today’s competitive advantage since companies can no longer differentiate on their tech stack alone. The promise of SaaS led to an avalanche of siloed point solutions that require businesses to force their processes into rigid, predetermined schema. The Tray Platform removes these limitations, empowering both non-technical and technical users to create sophisticated workflow automations that streamline data movement and actions across multiple applications. Freed from tedious and repetitive tasks, citizen automators, product leaders, and IT are able to uplevel their skill set with automation to unlock their full potential and do things in a way that’s right for their business. Teams at leading companies including FICO, New Relic, Segment, and Udemy bring the future of work to life using Tray.io’s solutions. Love your work. Automate the rest.™

